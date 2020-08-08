Arkane Says Deathloop On PS5 Has Been Supercharged

One of the many interesting games we got as part of the Playstation 5 reveal event was Arkane Studios’ new first-person game, Deathloop. Arkane themselves recently discussed Deathloop on PS5, claiming that the console had supercharged the game, and that players can expect a feast for the senses when it releases.

Deathloop is a first-person shooter game that focuses on a man named Colt, who is stuck in a time loop on the island of Blackreef, where everyone wants him dead. In order to break the loop, Colt must kill eight different people while also avoiding being killed in turn, which isn’t an easy prospect.

The power of the Playstation 5 promises 4K resolution, a smooth framerate, and ample use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback abilities that will help to immerse players in the frantic shooter gameplay. Combining all of that with the game’s gorgeous art style definitely promises big things.

Playing Deathloop on PS5 will allow Arkane to take the next step in what it’s best known for. While the studio has released multiple games in its lifetime, its by-far most well-known aspect is the first-person stealth games in the Dishonored series, which have both sold very well and won critical acclaim.

Considering Deathloop appears to operate on the same basic principles (including stealth and parkour, mystical powers, and killing a set amount of targets) as Dishonored, Deathloop definitely has all of the potential to be a great game, especially on the Playstation 5.

After only seeing a trailer at the Bethesda conference at E3 2019, being able to see actual gameplay at the Playstation 5 reveal only got fans of the studio more excited. While we don’t know when the game’s release date is other than some time in December of this year, hopefully playing Deathloop on PS5 will let the game live up to all the hype Arkane is building.