In this Fall Guys mini games guide, we’ll give you a comprehensive tour of all the minigames, how to qualify for them, and all the tips and tricks you need to to Win Every Mini Game in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

How to Win Every Mini Game in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

There are more than 20 minigames in Fall Guys and they are further divided into Race Rounds, Survival Rounds, Team Rounds, and the Final Rounds.

As mesmerizing the game seems, making it alive through these levels is a cumbersome task at times.

Below we have given details on how to win every mini game and qualify for the next round in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

Race Rounds

The name pretty much explains itself and you’ll be competing with your opponents by running against them and trying to make it to the finish line before they do.

However, they aren’t just 100m races and the hurdles that are placed between you and the trophy, at times you’ll just be glad that you made it to the finish line.

The good news is, no matter how many times you fall off the edge, you’ll always respawn at the last checkpoint ready to unleash the Usain Bolt in you!

Dizzying Heights

This race is about to make you go round and round. You’ll be moving through spinning discs, boulder chute, elevated spinning discs, and a combination of boulders and spinning stairs at the end.

That is a lot of spinning discs, but they are quite easy to surpass if you move in the direction of the spin.

This would also help you move faster and gap all other opponents.

If you fall while trying to make it through an elevated spinning disc section, there is an area below that will help you make your way back up to the top.

And talking of falling down, remember to jump between the elevated spinning discs and the final ramp section. There is a gap in between that could not be seen the first time around.

The Whirlygig

In this race, you’ll experience plenty of spinning bumpers that you’ll have to dodge. You can use them to your advantage and get propelled forward in the right direction but there are chances that you’ll end up being propelled into another bumper.

It will be quite difficult to recover once you are being thrown all over the place.

Hence, it is better to just jump over them and try to position yourself in a way that the bumper is always coming towards you. it is easier to jump over it this way.

Next comes the blue ledge and to jump over it you need to climb over the yellow boxes first. you can also use the conveyer belt and simply jump and dive to make it over to the top.

For the windmills, you need to look at the shadow of their propellers. This way you’ll know if it’s about to hit you or you can easily pass through.

If you see a path around the windmill, and the passage through the windmill is quite limited, take the longer path. Better late than never!

See Saw

When the seesaw is tilted, aim for the higher part. Your chances of survival will be greater up there. And always take a note where most of the players already are and then make a judgment regarding the movement of the seesaw before making your jump.

Also, the seesaws are not connected, be careful not to fall through the gaps between them.

Patience is the key to acing this minigame.

Tip Toe

This minigame is not for the faint-hearted and certainly not for those who don’t like heights. You don’t want to be leading the pack here since you don’t know at which move the floor is going to slip beneath your feet.

At times you can notice them when they shake momentarily, but still, it’s better to play safe.

Once the path is clear to you and you are near to your victory than the last three fixed tiles will be in the same column.

This is where you can finally take the lead and get ahead of the rest. But don’t be too excited since there is a gap between the tiles and the finish line. Don’t forget to jump and dive.

Gate Crash

Always aim for the gate that is currently closed. I don’t expect you to barge through them, but the logic here is that by the time you reach them, they’ll open up.

When you get to the fourth row of the gates, move towards the two gates that are in the middle. They’ll be the ones that will be opening more frequently.

For the final set of gates, you’ll have to slide down and jump at the end. The jumping part here is the most crucial one, make sure you make a properly timed jump.

These gates will open and close really slowly, so wait for them to open before making the jump.

Fruit Shute

There is a gap between the conveyer belt and the starting line and it is quite easy to miss. So, remember to make this early jump.

To make it through without getting hit by a fruit, try to stick to the edge, but try not to wander too far from the middle conveyer belt.

You can avoid fruits by moving left and right but keep in mind that you are consistently being propelled forward by the conveyer belt.

So, it’s better to take cover from the pink triangles found near the edge.

You can also use your opponent jelly beans as a shield.

Once you’ve made it to the end, there will be a log coming straight at you. This happens just when you think you’re about to win the game and getting hit at that moment can be heartbreaking.

Again, sticking to the edge can defend you from taking a hit.

Door Dash

Let others do your dirty work and open up the doors for you. That is when you decide to stick to the end of the crowd.

This still doesn’t mean you can’t lead the pack. In case you decide to do so, jump and dive a little early before hitting the door as there is always a jam near the blockades.

Hit Parade

When this mini game begins, let everyone take a lead on you as it is easier to cross the horizontal polls when they are less crowded. Also, you’ll get a lead on all those who fall down.

When you come across the yellow gates, it’s better to go around the side as the opening in the middle would be too crowded.

Next comes the swinging pendulums. The only possible way of avoiding getting hit by them is by judging their movement through their shadows.

For the final staircase, stick to edge and nothing will bother you there.

Slime Climb

This is going to be a long race, but remember it’s all about surviving and not about making it first up top.

You can avoid the first few obstacles by using the trampoline in the beginning, but don’t waste too much time over it if it’s crowded.

Once you are on the conveyer belt, try to pass the obstacles by sticking to the right. it will cost you a lot of time if you get pushed off from the left edge.

After that, you’ll face similar horizontal poles as that in Hit Parade. Land right in the middle of them.

Coming towards the last few pushers, they are going to be speedy ones. Stick to the right edge. It’s risky but it will give you more room to clear them.

If you know your way around the game, jumping and grabbing onto the higher ledges might be a better option than going around each corner.

Survival Rounds

Roll Out

Try to stay on top and take advantage of the barriers that are coming up. Look out for the gaps within the drums and keep moving from drum to drum.

Jump Club

If you see the pink and the green bumper lining up, try to run away as you cannot make a successful jump over them.

There will be times when the green bumper would be out of sight because of the pink bumper, but you’ll still need to keep track of it.

Block Party

Stay at the back in this Fall Guys challenge as this will give you more time to react to a block.

When the time comes to go hopping over the blocks, try to stay away from the rest of the crowd to avoid any hurdles.

For the final part, stay up front and stay in the middle. This way you’ll have to move the minimum side distance to make it through an opening.

Perfect Match

This minigame is quite easy if you have a good memory. You need to memorize that the first round has two fruits, the second round has four fruits, and the third round has five fruits.

After that, memorize the block for each fruit while the fruits are being displayed. Or if you don’t like putting your mind into it, just go where ever everyone is going.

If you know your way around the blocks, you can even confuse people with it. Stand on the wrong block so that people would follow you there and then make the jump at the eleventh hour.

Tail tag

The best way to grab a tail is to pursue someone with a tail. You can gain on them faster by jumping and diving before hitting the grab button.

It’s better to score a tail towards the end as it takes people quite some time to realize something is dangling behind you.

Once you have a tail keep jumping from ramp to ramp found in the middle area.

Team Rounds

Teamwork makes the dream work!

Egg Scramble

The goal here is to not end up in the last, therefore secure as many eggs at the beginning as you can. In case you are at the end of the line, go for the team that is above you and steal eggs from their basket.

Once you have sufficient eggs in your basket, start playing defensive. It is easier to steal back your eggs while out in the open rather than from within your basket.

Also, keep an eye out for golden eggs. It’s easier to grab them out in the open than from someone else’s basket.

Hoopsey Daisy

Don’t try and waste your time trying to jump through the hoops that are far away from you. there will always be someone close enough who’ll make it before you do.

However, if you are already close to a hoop, go for it.

Golden hoops will be constantly spinning, so stand back and judge the movement. Once you are sure of the direction it is spinning in, go for the jump.

Team Tail Tag

It is not that different from the regular Tail Tag. Only this time around, try getting your jiggly wiggly from the team that is in the last.

Once you have the tail, keep running around along the edge of the map. You can also move under the spinning hammers to keep the opponents away.

Jinx

If you are not jinxed, stay on top of the rotating platforms as they are elevated and it’s easier to keep track of your surroundings from an altitude.

Moreover, you cannot be jinxed if you are hanging from a ledge as no one will be able to get to you.

If you are jinxed and trying to get other people, focus on getting people at the edge of the map as that’s where the best players are found and if you get rid of them earlier on, the rest of the game would be easy.

Fall Ball

Most of the players here will be trying to play offensive, therefore, if you improve your defense game you can have a better chance at winning.

Even if you want to play offensive, have two people defending the goal. For the best defense, stick to the middle of the goal.

If you are playing offensive, don’t shoot directly into the goal as it is bound to be defended. Instead, shoot it towards any back corner of the goal.

If you want to challenge the defender, dribble the ball for them for a while till they come for you and when they do, shoot right into the goal.

If you’ve had past soccer experience, you’ll be all over the game.

Rock ‘N’ Roll

Divide the roles between rolling the ball and steering the ball. If there are plenty of people to roll the ball, stick to the side, and focus on stearin it in the right direction.

If there is someone ahead of you, move forward and block their path. Even if a single person tries to roll back their ball, it would still create a huge impact.

Whatever you do, don’t let your ball get stuck in the corner. You won’t be able to get behind it and move it.

Hoarders

Get all the balls you can from the team in the last, but in doing so make sure no one is stealing your balls in your absence.

Final Rounds

If you’ve made it this far, there are only three more challenges to go!

Fall Fountain

This is one of the most difficult minigames. Your first major problem would be the balls rolling down the slope and they will be spinning the pink gates.

You need to pay close attention to the balls and how they affect the other obstacles.

Once you are up on the top, you won’t be able to see the balls coming at you from above. The only way to figure this out is to keep an eye on which of the canyons are firing.

When you’ve made it to the crown, you can’t just jump into it. You’ll have to grab the crown or you’ll just fall down.

Also, the crown is moving up and down, so time your move.

Hex-A-Gone

You can either jump between the tiles or run between them. Jumping between them will deplete them slowly.

Eventually, you’ll run out of tiles to set foot on, therefore you need to plan ahead and know which tile to land on below you.

Royal Fumble

This is also very similar to Tail Tag. Running along the ramps can secure your tail along with a win.