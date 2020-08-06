Pro Evolution Soccer 2022 Will Be Using Unreal Engine 5

A recent interview online with Konami has revealed that the publisher is thinking ahead in terms of game development. In the interview, Konami said that Pro Evolution Soccer 2022 will be making use of Unreal Engine 5 in development. The new engine will let developers approach the game from all sorts of new angles.

Unreal Engine 5 made waves when Epic Games first announced it and showed off its capabilities, which were better by miles than many other video game engines out there currently. Multiple different developers have since announced that next-gen titles of theirs would also be using Unreal Engine 5.

Pro Evolution Soccer is an odd beast this time around, as rather than a new yearly release the game will instead be taking a break due to the coronavirus. Instead, Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 will be an upgraded version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, and available for a reduced price.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2022 will benefit greatly from the break, allowing the developers to make use of the time to make the game even better and learn the ropes of Unreal Engine 5. Up until this coming game, the series has always made use of the Fox Engine, famous for being used in Metal Gear Solid 5 and PT.

Despite the engine’s amazing-looking visuals, it appears that Unreal Engine 5 has surpassed it. That’s not even getting into how prevalent the use of Unreal Engine 5 is, and how easy it is to use, which can hopefully speed up development time and put less pressure on the developers.

Konami hasn’t give any particularly new information on what other clubs we can expect in Pro Evolution Soccer 2022, though they have announced that the franchise has lost licenses in the past for various clubs. Hopefully even in spite of those losses, the game can turn out to be great for players who have followed it for a while.