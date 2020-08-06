No More Heroes Switch Port May Be Coming, Taiwanese Rating Given

We may be seeing an original No More Heroes Switch port before No More Heroes 3 comes out, according to the Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee. While nothing has been confirmed yet, normally games getting rated in foreign countries means that an announcement of the rated game isn’t that far behind.

No More Heroes is the beginning of the story of Travis Touchdown, who after receiving a laser katana in the mail must start cutting his way up the ladder of an organization of assassins, killing each of them in turn in high-action duels.

The series first launched for the Wii in 2007, and got an remastering as No More Heroes: Heroes’ Paradise in 2010 when it released for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. Since then, though other No More Heroes games have released (and No More Heroes 3 is supposed to come out this year), the first game has held a special place in gamers’ hearts.

A No More Heroes Switch port would probably be useful in drumming up excitement for the game too, considering we haven’t gotten much information about No More Heroes 3 barring the odd trailer, the most recent of which was seven months ago.

With the end of 2020 getting ever closer, it’s starting to look doubtful if the game will even be releasing this year, especially since we’ve heard no news from Nintendo or Suda 51 about it. It didn’t even appear in their most recent Nintendo Treehouse, though that was committed to Paper Mario and Bakugan.

Nintendo hasn’t put out any new content aside from that Treehouse when it comes to announcing games, which they put down to an unfamiliarity with working from home due to the coronavirus. No More Heroes 3 production may have stalled for the same reason.

Hopefully the Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee actually did rate a No More Heroes Switch port. If the third game doesn’t come out soon, fans of the series will need something to tide them over.