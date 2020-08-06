Fallout New Vegas Director Is Not Working On Avowed

Josh Sawyer, known to most Fallout fans as the guy who served as the Fallout New Vegas director, has said on Twitter that he is not working on Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person RPG Avowed, set in the world of Eora, the setting of their isometric RPG series Pillars of Eternity.

Instead, Sawyer said that he was actually working on a different game, one that Obsidian Entertainment hasn’t actually announced yet. This is the fourth Obsidian Entertainment project that’s entered the gaming scene recently, since the studio’s survival game Grounded came out last week and Avowed was announced at Xbox’s Game Showcase, along with the Outer Worlds DLC.

Of course, we have no idea of what the new Obsidian project is actually supposed to be yet. It’s likely that it’s not in a showable state yet, especially considering all of the different Obsidian Entertainment games that are being worked on currently.

Then again, we also don’t know that much about Avowed other than that it’s a first-person RPG that the Fallout New Vegas director is not working on. The trailer we saw at the Xbox Games Showcase was a CGI trailer with no gameplay, and it may be a while before we get any gameplay at all.

The official Avowed website has no information on the game aside from a trailer, and that trailer doesn’t even have a release date, so it’s highly unlikely that the game will be one of the Xbox Series X’s launch titles since that console comes out in a few months.

In the meantime, with Fallout New Vegas director Josh Sawyer at the head of another Obsidian game, hopefully he can take what made New Vegas great and fine-tune it to make whatever project he’s helming another awesome Obsidian Entertainment game. In the meantime, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any new Obsidian news.