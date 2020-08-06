Without CD Projekt Red, Polish Games Industry Still Worth Over PLN 20 Billion

CD Projekt Red has always been the face of the Polish games industry on an international podium. With games like the critically acclaimed Witcher trilogy and the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, it reasons why the Polish studio has a worldwide following. However, and it may come as a surprise, CD Projekt Red accounts for around two-third of the overall value of the Polish games industry.

According to a business report from Forbes last week, the Polish games industry is now worth over PLN 58 billion or $15.6 billion. CD Projekt Red, which was valued at around PLN 38 billion or $10.2 billion a couple of months ago, continues to be the driving force for the country, but what has gone unnoticed is that even without the studio, the Polish games industry is doing remarkably well.

PLN 20 billion or $5.3 billion is reportedly the total value of the Polish games industry after excluding CD Projekt Red. Something else of surprise is that while the studio went up by 83.4 percent in value year over year, the other native Polish game studios went up by 134 percent.

The Witcher developer/publisher still has a dominant hold on the Polish games industry. However, CD Projekt Red is not the only player in the country. The local competition has been growing at twice the rate, making it an exceptional progression for the Polish games industry.

CD Projekt Red is currently butting heads with Ubisoft in terms of market capitalization, courtesy of the immense hype generated by Cyberpunk 2077. The game has already been delayed twice to ensure it releases in the best form possible. The developer is not known to rush out half-baked games, especially when the Witcher studio wants to “leave [their] mark on the cyberpunk genre” with Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.