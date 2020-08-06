In this guide, we will explain How to Unlock ISO and AN94 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, including the different attachments available with them.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 5 is live now and with it, 2 new weapons have arrived in the game; the AN-94 Assault rifle and the ISO, which is a submachine gun.
How to Unlock ISO and AN94 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Both new guns are part of the Season 5 battle pass. The ISO machine gun unlocks at tier 15 of the Season 5 pass, while the rifle AN-94 requires you to reach Tier 31 in order to get your hands on it.
The fastest way to rank up your battle pass in Modern Warfare is to play core game modes, gain as much XP in these possible, and work through as many daily and officer challenges as possible.
However, there are also other methods to level up your battle pass faster, but they will require you to spend real-life money.
You can buy the Battle pass bundle, which will unlock the first 20 tiers instantly, giving you the ISO machine gun.
From there, you can purchase tiers up to tier 31 which will cost you 1.5 USD per tier. This will unlock the AN-94 rifle for you.
You can just also purchase the whole battle pass for 150 USD, which will instantly unlock all the 100 tiers for you.
Modern Warfare: ISO SMG Attachments
Below we have listed all the different attachments available for the ISO machine gun.
Muzzles
- Flash Guard
- Tactical Suppressor
- Muzzle Brake
- Breacher Device
- Lightweight Suppressor
- Compensator
- Monolithic Suppressor
Barrels
- FTAC 225mm Dominator
- FSS Revolution
- ISO 140mm CQB
- FSS Nightshade
Lasers
- 1mW Laser
- 5mW Laser
- Tac Laser
Optic
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
- VLK 3.0x Optic
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- I. Mini Reflex
- Scout Combat Optic
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
- Viper Reflex Sight
- PBX Holo 7 Sight
- 0x Flip Hybrid
- Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
- Merc Thermal Optic
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
- Thermal Hybrid
Stocks
- FORGE TAC Ultralight
- FORGE TAC Stalker
- FTAC Vagrant
- ISO Collapsible
Underbarrels
- Commando Foregrip
- Merc Foregrip
- Tactical Foregrip
- Ranger Foregrip
- Operator Foregrip
Ammunition
- 30 Round Mags
- 50 Round Drums
Rear Grip
- FSS Vice ISO Grip
- FTAC Elite ISO Grip
- ISO Tac-Form
Perk
- Frangible – Disabling
- Fast Melee
- Recon
- FMJ
- Frangible – Wounding
- Mo’ Money
- Fully Loaded
- Sleight of Hand
- Heavy Hitter
Modern Warfare: AN-94 Rifle Attachments
Below we have listed all the different attachments available for the AN-94 Rifle Attachments.
Muzzles
- AN-94 Sonic Brake
- Flash Guard
- Tactical Suppressor
- Lightweight Suppressor
- Compensator
- Monolithic Suppressor
Barrels
- AN-94 Factory 330mm
- AN-94 Factory X-438mm
- VLK AN-94 Sila
Lasers
- 5mW Laser
- 1mW Laser
- Tac Laser
Optic
- I. Mini Reflex
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Scout Combat Optic
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- 0x Flip Hybrid
- Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
- VLK 3.0x Optic
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Sniper Scope
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
- Integral Hybrid
- Viper Reflex Sight
- PBX Holo 7 Sight
- Merc Thermal Optic
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- Canted Hybrid
- Variable Zoom Scope
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
- Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
Stocks
- AN-94 Factory Heavy
- FORGE TAC Ultralight
- Folded Stock
- Fss Close Quarters Stock
- VLK PX-9 Pero
Underbarrels
- Commando Foregrip
- Merc Foregrip
- 12-Gauge Deputy
- Bipod
- M203 40mm Recon
- M203 40mm Concussive
- Ranger Foregrip
- M203 40mm Flash
- M203 40mm Smokescreen
- Tactical Foregrip
- M203 40mm Incendiary
- M203 40mm High-explosive
- Operator Foregrip
Ammunition
- 45 Round Mags
- 60 Round Casket Mags
Rear Grips
- Granulated Grip Tape
- Stippled Grip Tape
- Rubberized Grip Tape
Perks
- Heavy Hitter
- Recon
- Frangible – Wounding
- Mo’ Money
- FMJ
- Sleight of Hand
- Fast Melee
- Frangible – Disabling
- Fully Loaded
- Presence of Mind
How to Level Up Weapons
In Modern Warfare, every time you kill with a weapon, you receive XP which will help you level up the weapon.
The more you play with the weapon, the faster it will level up. Leveling up a weapon unlocks better attachments which include better sights and scopes, larger ammo clips, and many more.