How to Unlock ISO and AN94 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare

By Talal

In this guide, we will explain How to Unlock ISO and AN94 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, including the different attachments available with them.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 5 is live now and with it, 2 new weapons have arrived in the game; the AN-94 Assault rifle and the ISO, which is a submachine gun.

Both new guns are part of the Season 5 battle pass. The ISO machine gun unlocks at tier 15 of the Season 5 pass, while the rifle AN-94 requires you to reach Tier 31 in order to get your hands on it.

The fastest way to rank up your battle pass in Modern Warfare is to play core game modes, gain as much XP in these possible, and work through as many daily and officer challenges as possible.

However, there are also other methods to level up your battle pass faster, but they will require you to spend real-life money.

You can buy the Battle pass bundle, which will unlock the first 20 tiers instantly, giving you the ISO machine gun.

From there, you can purchase tiers up to tier 31 which will cost you 1.5 USD per tier. This will unlock the AN-94 rifle for you.

You can just also purchase the whole battle pass for 150 USD, which will instantly unlock all the 100 tiers for you.

Modern Warfare: ISO SMG Attachments

Below we have listed all the different attachments available for the ISO machine gun.

Muzzles

  • Flash Guard
  • Tactical Suppressor
  • Muzzle Brake
  • Breacher Device
  • Lightweight Suppressor
  • Compensator
  • Monolithic Suppressor

Barrels

  • FTAC 225mm Dominator
  • FSS Revolution
  • ISO 140mm CQB
  • FSS Nightshade

Lasers

  • 1mW Laser
  • 5mW Laser
  • Tac Laser

Optic

  • Aim-Op Reflex Sight
  • Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Operator Reflex Sight
  • Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • APX5 Holographic Sight
  • I. Mini Reflex
  • Scout Combat Optic
  • Monocle Reflex Sight
  • Solozero NVG Enhanced
  • Viper Reflex Sight
  • PBX Holo 7 Sight
  • 0x Flip Hybrid
  • Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
  • Merc Thermal Optic
  • Cronen C480 Pro Optic
  • Thermal Hybrid

Stocks

  • FORGE TAC Ultralight
  • FORGE TAC Stalker
  • FTAC Vagrant
  • ISO Collapsible

Underbarrels

  • Commando Foregrip
  • Merc Foregrip
  • Tactical Foregrip
  • Ranger Foregrip
  • Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

  • 30 Round Mags
  • 50 Round Drums

Rear Grip

  • FSS Vice ISO Grip
  • FTAC Elite ISO Grip
  • ISO Tac-Form

Perk

  • Frangible – Disabling
  • Fast Melee
  • Recon
  • FMJ
  • Frangible – Wounding
  • Mo’ Money
  • Fully Loaded
  • Sleight of Hand
  • Heavy Hitter

Modern Warfare: AN-94 Rifle Attachments

Below we have listed all the different attachments available for the AN-94 Rifle Attachments.

Muzzles

  • AN-94 Sonic Brake
  • Flash Guard
  • Tactical Suppressor
  • Lightweight Suppressor
  • Compensator
  • Monolithic Suppressor

Barrels

  • AN-94 Factory 330mm
  • AN-94 Factory X-438mm
  • VLK AN-94 Sila

Lasers

  • 5mW Laser
  • 1mW Laser
  • Tac Laser

Optic

  • I. Mini Reflex
  • Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Aim-Op Reflex Sight
  • Scout Combat Optic
  • APX5 Holographic Sight
  • 0x Flip Hybrid
  • Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Operator Reflex Sight
  • Sniper Scope
  • Solozero NVG Enhanced
  • Integral Hybrid
  • Viper Reflex Sight
  • PBX Holo 7 Sight
  • Merc Thermal Optic
  • Monocle Reflex Sight
  • Canted Hybrid
  • Variable Zoom Scope
  • Cronen C480 Pro Optic
  • Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Stocks

  • AN-94 Factory Heavy
  • FORGE TAC Ultralight
  • Folded Stock
  • Fss Close Quarters Stock
  • VLK PX-9 Pero

Underbarrels

  • Commando Foregrip
  • Merc Foregrip
  • 12-Gauge Deputy
  • Bipod
  • M203 40mm Recon
  • M203 40mm Concussive
  • Ranger Foregrip
  • M203 40mm Flash
  • M203 40mm Smokescreen
  • Tactical Foregrip
  • M203 40mm Incendiary
  • M203 40mm High-explosive
  • Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

  • 45 Round Mags
  • 60 Round Casket Mags

Rear Grips

  • Granulated Grip Tape
  • Stippled Grip Tape
  • Rubberized Grip Tape

Perks

  • Heavy Hitter
  • Recon
  • Frangible – Wounding
  • Mo’ Money
  • FMJ
  • Sleight of Hand
  • Fast Melee
  • Frangible – Disabling
  • Fully Loaded
  • Presence of Mind

How to Level Up Weapons
In Modern Warfare, every time you kill with a weapon, you receive XP which will help you level up the weapon.

The more you play with the weapon, the faster it will level up. Leveling up a weapon unlocks better attachments which include better sights and scopes, larger ammo clips, and many more.