In this guide, we will explain How to Unlock ISO and AN94 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, including the different attachments available with them.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 5 is live now and with it, 2 new weapons have arrived in the game; the AN-94 Assault rifle and the ISO, which is a submachine gun.

How to Unlock ISO and AN94 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Both new guns are part of the Season 5 battle pass. The ISO machine gun unlocks at tier 15 of the Season 5 pass, while the rifle AN-94 requires you to reach Tier 31 in order to get your hands on it.

The fastest way to rank up your battle pass in Modern Warfare is to play core game modes, gain as much XP in these possible, and work through as many daily and officer challenges as possible.

However, there are also other methods to level up your battle pass faster, but they will require you to spend real-life money.

You can buy the Battle pass bundle, which will unlock the first 20 tiers instantly, giving you the ISO machine gun.

From there, you can purchase tiers up to tier 31 which will cost you 1.5 USD per tier. This will unlock the AN-94 rifle for you.

You can just also purchase the whole battle pass for 150 USD, which will instantly unlock all the 100 tiers for you.

Modern Warfare: ISO SMG Attachments

Below we have listed all the different attachments available for the ISO machine gun.

Muzzles

Flash Guard

Tactical Suppressor

Muzzle Brake

Breacher Device

Lightweight Suppressor

Compensator

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrels

FTAC 225mm Dominator

FSS Revolution

ISO 140mm CQB

FSS Nightshade

Lasers

1mW Laser

5mW Laser

Tac Laser

Optic

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Operator Reflex Sight

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

VLK 3.0x Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

I. Mini Reflex

Scout Combat Optic

Monocle Reflex Sight

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Viper Reflex Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight

0x Flip Hybrid

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Merc Thermal Optic

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Thermal Hybrid

Stocks

FORGE TAC Ultralight

FORGE TAC Stalker

FTAC Vagrant

ISO Collapsible

Underbarrels

Commando Foregrip

Merc Foregrip

Tactical Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip

Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

30 Round Mags

50 Round Drums

Rear Grip

FSS Vice ISO Grip

FTAC Elite ISO Grip

ISO Tac-Form

Perk

Frangible – Disabling

Fast Melee

Recon

FMJ

Frangible – Wounding

Mo’ Money

Fully Loaded

Sleight of Hand

Heavy Hitter

Modern Warfare: AN-94 Rifle Attachments

Below we have listed all the different attachments available for the AN-94 Rifle Attachments.

Muzzles

AN-94 Sonic Brake

Flash Guard

Tactical Suppressor

Lightweight Suppressor

Compensator

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrels

AN-94 Factory 330mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm

VLK AN-94 Sila

Lasers

5mW Laser

1mW Laser

Tac Laser

Optic

I. Mini Reflex

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Scout Combat Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

0x Flip Hybrid

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

VLK 3.0x Optic

Operator Reflex Sight

Sniper Scope

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Integral Hybrid

Viper Reflex Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight

Merc Thermal Optic

Monocle Reflex Sight

Canted Hybrid

Variable Zoom Scope

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Stocks

AN-94 Factory Heavy

FORGE TAC Ultralight

Folded Stock

Fss Close Quarters Stock

VLK PX-9 Pero

Underbarrels

Commando Foregrip

Merc Foregrip

12-Gauge Deputy

Bipod

M203 40mm Recon

M203 40mm Concussive

Ranger Foregrip

M203 40mm Flash

M203 40mm Smokescreen

Tactical Foregrip

M203 40mm Incendiary

M203 40mm High-explosive

Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

45 Round Mags

60 Round Casket Mags

Rear Grips

Granulated Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape

Perks

Heavy Hitter

Recon

Frangible – Wounding

Mo’ Money

FMJ

Sleight of Hand

Fast Melee

Frangible – Disabling

Fully Loaded

Presence of Mind

How to Level Up Weapons

In Modern Warfare, every time you kill with a weapon, you receive XP which will help you level up the weapon.

The more you play with the weapon, the faster it will level up. Leveling up a weapon unlocks better attachments which include better sights and scopes, larger ammo clips, and many more.