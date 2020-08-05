EA Explains Why Star Wars Squadrons Releases With $40 Price Tag

Star Wars Squadrons is releasing this October and with a rather eye-catching price. Many are wondering why Electronic Arts chose to give Squadrons a price tag of $40 and whether or not that means that the game is not a full Star Wars experience. The publisher recently talked about the decision during an earnings call, shedding some light on the matter.

During the Electronic Arts earnings call, Mario Lu analyst at Barkley’s asked about the $40 price tag on Star Wars Squadrons. Blake Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer at EA explained how the company has a different pricing plan for each of its games. This means that they don’t necessarily have to release the game for $60. Since Star Wars fans always wanted a dogfighting game for the franchise, it felt right for them to lower its price in order for more players to be able to experience it. He says:

We designed this game to really focus on what we heard from consumers, which is one of their greatest and that’s to be able to fly fighter, fighter will be in a dog fight. And so it doesn’t have the breadth of some of our games, but it is still an incredible game. And so that’s why we chose to price it at a slightly lower level to also allow access to as many people as possible who had that Star Wars fantasy.

Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at Electronic Arts also talked about the decision, expanding even more from Jorgensen’s statement. He once more explains how Electronic Arts wants more players to get into Star Wars Squadrons and that means giving it a lower price tag. The team doesn’t worry about the loss of revenue since the game releases as more of a fan service than a huge franchise like Battlefront and Jedi Fallen Order.

It all comes to how players will respond to the price of Star Wars Squadrons and whether or not this decrease will reflect in its player base numbers. Also, it’s important to note that this could mean that more triple A titles might follow that example if it turns out that more players are paying the lower price.

We shall know for sure when Star Wars Squadron releases