If you’re wondering where you can find all the animals in the Farmland Habitats, read this Red Dead Online Farmland Habitat Animal Locations guide and we’ll help you track down these animals with complete ease.

While playing the Naturalist role in Red Dead Online, you’ll have to find and sedate a number of animals in different locations and bring their samples to Harriet. One of the easiest set of animals to find reside in farmland habitats consisting of mostly ranches

Red Dead Online Farmland Habitat Animal Locations

The reason as to why finding these animals is so easy is that most of them are present in very similar locations.

The precise locations of each animal you have to collect for the Farmland Habitats category is as follows:

Florida Cracker Cow Locations

The ranch south-east from Cumberland Forest.

The Emerald Ranch

The Hill Haven Ranch by Mattock Pond.

Angus Bull Locations

The ranch south-east from Cumberland Forest.

The Emerald Ranch

The Hill Haven Ranch by Mattock Pond.

Devon Bull Locations

The ranch south-east from Cumberland Forest.

The Emerald Ranch

The Hill Haven Ranch by Mattock Pond.

Hereford Bull Locations

The ranch south-east from Cumberland Forest.

The Emerald Ranch

The Hill Haven Ranch by Mattock Pond.

Angus Ox Locations

The ranch south-east from Cumberland Forest.

The Emerald Ranch

The Hill Haven Ranch by Mattock Pond.

The ranch south-west from Heartland, north of Emerald Ranch

Devon Ox Locations

The ranch south-east from Cumberland Forest.

The Emerald Ranch

The ranch by Mattock Pond.

The ranch south-west from Heartland, north of Emerald Ranch

Old Spot Pig Locations

The barn towards the east of Valentine, between the ‘T’ and ‘I’.

The barn in Flatneck Station.

Berkshire Pig Locations

The barn towards the east of Valentine, between the ‘T’ and ‘I’.

The barn in Flatneck Station.

Big China Pig Locations

The barn towards the east of Valentine.

The barn in Flatneck Station.

Merino Sheep Locations

The barn towards the southern end of Valentine.

The Emerald Ranch.

Alpine Goat Locations

The barn towards the southern end of Valentine.

The Emerald Ranch.

Towards the west of Emerald Ranch, under the ‘H’ in New Hanover.

Do note that the cows, bulls and axes aren’t guaranteed to spawn. Fortunately, you can just go near the enclosure and then look through all the different enclosures to search for the one which has the animals you need to find.

When you find the animal, shoot it with your Varmint Rifle using the sedative ammo which you bought from Harriet or made yourself and then get near it to take a sample.

After you collect all the samples of the above animals and sell them to Harriet to get your animal field book all stamped up, you can trade in this set for a reward of $60 and 1000 XP.

To trade in the set, go to Progress > Roles > Move your cursor over Naturalist > Animal Field Guide > Move your cursor over Farmland Habitats > Trade in.

Keep in mind that even after trading in, you’ll be able to collect all the samples again to earn more money and XP.