Marvel’s Avengers Dev On PlayStation Exclusivity: Sony “Absolutely Has The Rights”

The matter of Marvel’s Avengers receiving exclusive content on PlayStation 4 continues to ruffle a lot of feathers. The situation has forced developer Crystal Dynamics to make amends by explaining why the exclusivity deal makes sense.

Speaking with Comic Book in a recent interview, studio co-head Scot Amos admitted that the exclusivity deal of Marvel’s Avengers will leave a lot of fans disappointed. However, he noted that the relationship between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel gives PlayStation the rights to cater to its own platform.

It comes back to the relationship with PlayStation and Marvel. We happened to be… once you can execute and deliver, when it comes down to choices of where and what Spider-Man can be, that’s a relationship question that PlayStation absolutely has the rights to, that as you guys know, with Sony’s ownership there, and Marvel with Sony saying, ‘Hey, this is something we can do. This is something we can do on this platform.’

Amos added that as a developer, Crystal Dynamics can use the opportunity to “make something unique, and fun, and awesome” for the fans. He reminded that Marvel’s Avengers will have many more superheroes to choose from at release and that there will be new superheroes alongside new worlds and regions announced down the road. Amos stated that the exclusion of one character like Spider-Man should not cause fans to forget that Marvel’s Avengers will be a game for everyone across all platforms at the end of the day.

But I really do think people will look at this and say, ‘Yeah, okay, we get that, we can understand the business behind that’, but in general, we’re making this game for everybody. We want this to be the place you get to play those superhero fantasies out with your Avengers team, that continue growing with new characters, characters you ain’t even guessed at yet, that are going to come to this roster down the road, and new regions as well. So I am very excited for what the future holds for everybody on all platforms.

Troubles began for Marvel’s Avengers when Sony revealed Spider-Man to be an exclusive post-launch playable character on PlayStation 4. Sony then also confirmed that all new characters and cosmetics will come with a one-month exclusive early access for PlayStation 4. That in addition to 100 in-game credits for PlayStation 4 players to spend, exclusive bundles, and more exclusives heading for Marvel’s Avengers once PlayStation 5 launches worldwide.

Marvel’s Avengers will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases will be discussed later, presumably after the next-generation consoles have launched.