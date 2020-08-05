Expect Titanfall 3 “Sometime Down The Road,” Teases EA

Electronic Arts (EA) has teased the possibility of the return of the franchise with presumably a mainline installment in the form of Titanfall 3. That or the publishing giant will be pursuing another spin-off like Apex Legends. In either case, something appears to have started cooking behind closed doors.

During an earnings call for the first quarter ended of the financial year 2020, chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen subtly teased (via GameRant) that fans may “see Titanfall sometime down the road” while discussing the acquisition of developer Respawn Entertainment. He refrained from adding any details. When looking back at the franchise though, expecting a next-generation Titanfall 3 to land in the coming future would not be surprising.

Titanfall 2 was the last mainline installment in the franchise and remains as an underrated and undersold game to this day as far as critics are concerned. EA has also admitted that sales could have been better, something that was already being mulled because Titanfall 2 was released sandwiched between Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016.

Respawn Entertainment was acquired by EA in 2017 and it was revealed later that the developer was working on Titanfall 3 at the time. However, the potential sequel never saw the light of day. Respawn Entertainment moved ahead to release Apex Legends as a battle royale spin-off set within the same Titanfall universe as well as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019. Both games saw stellar receptions and perhaps that success helped create a breathing room for EA to give the developer the go-ahead to finish up Titanfall 3 for release.

Despite reports, Respawn Entertainment has been on record that Titanfall 3 was never in development. What the future holds for the franchise remains to be seen but the advent of next-generation hardware opens up new doors for the developer to explore. Apex Legends, a sort of prequel to the Titanfall games, has already set the stage for a mainline installment. Fans can keep their fingers crossed that Jorgensen was not mincing words when he teased Titanfall 3.