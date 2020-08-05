Call Of Duty 2020 Devs Are Treyarch & Raven, “Looks Incredible”

Call of Duty 2020 remains to be officially announced. The developers behind the rumor-shadowed installment were also never confirmed. Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and Raven Software have all been juggled in numerous reports in the past. The announcement of Call of Duty 2020 though now appears to not only be around the corner but its developers have also been confirmed.

During an earnings call for the second quarter ended for the 2020 financial year, president Rob Kostich announced that Treyarch and Raven Software (via CharlieIntel) have been co-developing Call of Duty 2020. Treyarch was always in the cards. Raven Software though comes as a surprise because the developer was reportedly removed from the game sometime last year.

Activision will continue to build on its direct digital relationship with this expanded community as it delivers the next premium installment for Call of Duty, which comes from the wholly owned Call of Duty studios Treyarch and Raven Software.

Both developers have since then taken to Twitter to confirm the news, a progress that suggests the announcement trailer for Call of Duty 2020 to be fairly near.

It’s official. Looking forward to showing you what we’ve been cooking up with @RavenSoftware! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 4, 2020

We are excited to announce our partnership with @Treyarch on this year's Call of Duty! Can't wait to show you more! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 4, 2020

Kostich also added that Call of Duty 2020 “looks incredible” and both the single-player campaign and multiplayer modes are being played internally. He hinted that fans will be hearing more about the game “fairly soon.”

The game looks incredible right now, and internally, people are having a ton of fun playing across its campaign mode as well as the online modes that the developers are very well known for. And so, all I can say in terms of timing is I suspect you’ll be hearing more about this fairly soon.

Activision has already reiterated a few times in the past months that Call of Duty 2020 will release during the fourth quarter, which is between October and December. Narrowing down that release window to mid or late November would suffice because of the start of the holiday season.

Call of Duty 2020 has been the subject of several leaks over the past year. The game has been ascertained to be a new Black Ops set during the Cold War.