Playstation State Of Play Presentation Coming Thursday, No Big PS5 Announcements

Playstation announced on their official Twitter today that a new Playstation State of Play presentation would be happening Thursday. This is the first gameplay preview they’ve had since officially revealing the Playstation 5 back in June, but the company has said that there will be no big announcements for the Playstation 5.

Instead, the show will be 40 minutes of focusing on various Playstation 4 and Playstation VR games coming out in the next few months. There will also be check-ins of several independent and third-party games coming to the Playstation 5.

Considering a number of those were announced during the Playstation 5 reveal event, including games like Bugsnax, Goodbye Volcano High, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and many more, it’s likely that we’ll be seeing more information on those, or at least new trailers.

Since there have also been a number of interesting third-party games announced for the Playstation 5, such as Arkane’s Deathloop, Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more, if any of the indie games weren’t to your liking hopefully those will show up too.

The Playstation State of Play presentation won’t be giving out any big info on the Playstation 5, however. This means that we likely won’t be hearing about any kind of release date or price, both of which Sony has yet to announce for their upcoming brand-new console.

The fact that the Playstation 5 has yet to have a definite price put on it has been alienating a number of gamers, especially since various industry analysts have guessed that the Playstation 5 will cost around $500.

While there’s no telling if those predictions will actually come true or not (especially since the Xbox Series X has yet to also get a confirmed release date or actual price), all we can do is wait until the release windows of both consoles get closer.

The Playstation State of Play presentation will be happening on Thursday, August 6, at 1 P.M. Pacific Time or 4 P.M. Eastern Time.