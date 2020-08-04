New Fan-Theory Suggests GTA 6 Will Release In 2021

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) remains as one of the biggest mysteries around. There have been countless rumors and speculations, as well as leaks and reports, about a next-generation installment in the famed franchise to be in development. However, developer Rockstar Games refuses to pass on any acknowledgements, leaving the fans to craft their own theories about GTA 6.

Rockstar Games has a little history of teasing upcoming projects by inserting hints into its games. GTA 4, for example, had many adverts around the Liberty City airport for flights to Los Santos, the location of GTA 5. On that note, players believe to have come across something cryptic (via Dexerto) in the Los Santos airport that may potentially suggest a release window for GTA 6.

There are several security doors at the Los Santos airport that are all numbered. Many of them say 2013, which is the year when GTA 5 was released. Many of the others though say 2021, which fans believe is Rockstar Games hinting when GTA 6 will officially release.

The fan-theory, by all rights, is pretty unlikely to be true. If GTA 6 was just a year away from release, Rockstar Games would already be making reveals. The game was even missing from the recent PlayStation 5 digital event, which many believed was the perfect time for an announcement. Instead, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 5 will be releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in an enhanced state sometime next year. There is absolutely no way that both of the enhanced GTA 5 and new GTA 6 release within the same year.

More importantly, CEO Strauss Zelnick of parent company Take-Two Interactive has already briefed investors that the next fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021, will be light in terms of new releases. That means GTA 6, at the earliest, will not be releasing before 2021. Hence, do not fall prey to such weak fan-theories. There is still a lot of time before the game sees the light of day.