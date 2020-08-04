Destroy All Humans Remake Finds Success, Cracks Top 3 UK Games

The remake to Pandemic Studios’ Destroy All Humans game came out only a few days ago, but already has found a huge amount of success in the United Kingdom. According to the top 10 list of game popularity in the UK, the Destroy All Humans remake has cracked the top three.

This puts the game behind Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, which has held the top spot since its release in mid-July, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo’s newest Animal Crossing game that came out all the way back in March.

Even if it doesn’t crack the number one spot, Destroy All Humans hasn’t been seen on consoles since 2008, when Destroy All Humans: Path of the Furon was released on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 to middling success. The Destroy All Humans remake being able to crack the top 3 is still an amazing achievement, and another success for THQ Nordic.

This is only the latest of the remakes that have been published by THQ Nordic, which took over a large amount of now-defunct publisher THQ’s studios years after they folded and have brought many of them back in big ways. Back in June they also published Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, a remake of that game that came out in 2003.

Despite getting average reviews, Destroy All Humans originally became popular for its highly amusing digs at late 1950s culture, including paranoia of Communism and other more campy science-fiction tropes. Many fans of the series had been clamoring for a new game for years, and it seems the Destroy All Humans remake has scratched that itch.

Though the future of the franchise as a whole is still up in the air, THQ Nordic may see the success of the remake as a good indication that Destroy All Humans would have a market should it make a comeback. The Destroy All Humans remake is available on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.