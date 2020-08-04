Capcom Trademarks Darkstalkers (Again)

Capcom skipped an entire generation without reviving the Darkstalkers franchise. With nearly seven long years since the last mainline installment arrived, Capcom may perhaps be getting ready to remove the franchise from its hiatus.

Earlier today, Capcom was spotted (via Gematsu) to have filed a new trademark for Darkstalkers as well as for its fighting-game circuits such as Capcom Cup, Capcom Fighters, and Capcom Pro Tour. While the possibility exists that Capcom intends to release something new for Darkstalkers, there is also the possibility that Capcom is only renewing the trademark to keep it safe.

That being said, Capcom went on a trademarking rampage last December where the publisher/developer trademarked Vampire and Vampire Savior for the franchise. For those unaware, Darkstalkers is known as Vampire in Japan while its sequel is known as Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampires. The interesting bit being that the latest round of trademarks makes it the second time in nearly six months that Capcom has gone about to secure all rights to the Darkstalkers franchise, both in Japan and the west.

Darkstalkers Resurrection (Vampire Resurrection) was the last installment to release back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game failed to sell enough copies for Capcom to call it a commercial success. Since then, Capcom has shied away from the franchise, only taking up the Darkstalkers brand in-between for crossovers such as new costumes/skins in Street Fighter 5 and a couple of character appearances in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Capcom has also made it known during all of this time that Darkstalkers has never been a priority. The notion has formed questions about the future of the franchise with Capcom stating that a revival can be considered when the time is right. Could that time be with the roll out of next-generation consoles later in the year? Unlikely. If there was a new Darkstalkers in the pipelines, there would have been some form of rumors. Unless Capcom has been successful in keeping a very tight lid on development.