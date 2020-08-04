2021 “Will Be A Marathon” Of PlayStation 5 Exclusive Deals, Says Kinda Funny Host

Spider-Man will be making his way into Marvel’s Avengers as a post-launch playable character for free. The web-slinger though will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which has been met by the other supporting platforms with a lot of frowns. Sony Interactive Entertainment will reportedly be pulling off a lot of similar exclusivity stunts when going forward with PlayStation 5 and hence, the exclusive nature of Spider-Man is just the start.

While discussing the matter on ResetEra earlier today, former Game Informer senior editor Imran Khan cautioned fans to be prepared for more PlayStation exclusivity news. He noted that Sony will be “doing this a lot” and “the next year will be a marathon of getting upset” when third-party developers drop the bomb.

More likely it is that Avengers is a AAA game on competing platforms and Sony threw a bunch of money to keep the AAA Spider-Man realm associated with PlayStation consoles. The fact that this is a GaaS that is backwards compatible with/getting a next-gen update for PS5 means they expect people to buy it and base some degree of next-generation console purchasing decisions on that friends list and purchase. If you guys are mad about this, I suggest saving some energy, because the next year will be a marathon of getting upset.

This is not the first time that Khan has hinted Sony to have invested aggressively in an exclusivity push for PlayStation 5. Last month, he stated that Sony will be setting the next-generation tone within the launch year and players will be surprised to see through 2021 what a “ridiculous” launch year Sony has been planning out for PlayStation 5 in terms of quality content.

Marvel’s Avengers will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020. The next-generation releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been panned out for later.