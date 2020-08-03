DualShock 4 Will Be Incompatible With PlayStation 5 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially confirmed that both DualShock 4 and licensed third-party PlayStation 4 controllers will be incompatible with PlayStation 5 games. DualShock 4 will still work with PlayStation 5 but for only cross-generational PlayStation 4 games through backwards compatibility. PlayStation 5-exclusive games will only work with the new DualSense controller.

According to a post on the official PlayStation Blog from earlier today, Sony decided to make DualSense a mandatory requirement for PlayStation 5-only games because of the new features that the sleek wireless controller will be bringing to the next generation.

Will DualShock 4 work with PS5 games? No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.

DualSense was revealed last year by system architect Mark Cerny as an evolution of DualShock 4. Sony wanted to “deepen the feeling of immersion” while playing games through the sense of touch. DualSense fulfills that wish by featuring new haptic feedback that works in tandem with new adaptive triggers to give players the sensation of in-game activities.

Hence, walking on gritty services, sliding on frozen lakes, pulling an arrow, firing a machine gun, and such will have DualSense give off varying levels of resistances and feedback. Sony has previously noted that once players become accustomed to the new PlayStation 5 controller, they will be able to differentiate between surfaces and weapons just by how the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers feel.

In that light, it becomes pretty obvious why Sony wants players to use a DualSense instead of a DualShock 4 to enjoy PlayStation 5 games. The older controller will not be able to make use of the new features which would make it counterproductive for developers to incorporate them into games.

Elsewhere, Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Camera will be fully compatible with PlayStation 5 for “supported PS VR games” as long as players have a PlayStation Camera adaptor. The new mini peripheral will come at no additional cost but Sony will be detailing later how players can get the adaptor. Also, Platinum and Gold wireless headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect, will all work with PlayStation 5.