Triple-A Game Publisher Shows Show That E3 Might Not Be Needed

The Summer of Gaming is starting to come to a close as we get closer and closer to the start of August, but even though it’s ending we might end up seeing a new beginning in a new style of gaming event. Apparently, triple-A game publisher shows are better online.

The data comes from the data analysis firm SuperData, which did an analysis on the change in viewership considering how E3 is often the big gaming event of the year that millions of people would tune into to see video games coming out in the next few years.

E3 2020 was cancelled this year on account of the coronavirus, leaving publishers to have to stream their own press events live online. This has, surprisingly, worked in their favor, as viewership for the events is up compared to E3 2019’s viewership.

For instance, the Playstation 5’s reveal had over 500,000 more viewers than the Xbox E3 2019 briefing watching the stream at any given minute. Ubisoft Forward had 250,000 more minute by minute viewers than their own E3 2019 showing as well.

There are likely a few reasons for this, likely chief among them being that the vast majority of these presentations, rather than including gimmicks like E3 shows, have been entirely focused on games, showing one trailer after another with little downtime in between.

Of course, there’s also likely many other coronavirus-related reasons for the increase in viewership for the triple-A game publisher shows. Coronavirus lockdowns have struck a large number of people across the globe, leaving them at home with little to do except surf the web, putting them in a prime position to watch the streams.

However, the news about triple-A game publisher shows isn’t all good. The PC Gaming Show this year experienced lower viewership on its livestream this year than it did last year, but that can likely be put down

E3 has been coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism the past few years due to the event becoming less of a press expo and filled with more normal fans, social influencers, and Let’s Players. Before the convention was cancelled, Sony would have been keeping away from the event for the second year in a row.

It’s up to these publishers to decide if they want to start skipping E3 as well in favor of their own livestream conferences that don’t have to compete with others, but the Summer of Gaming has definitely had a big impact on gaming conferences as a whole that we may be seeing continue into the coming years.