Othercide Remembrances Unlock Guide

In Othercide, you can collect different shards while playing and completing missions. These shards can then be used to activate Remembrances. Remembrances are helpful boosts and perks which you unlock while playing. In this Othercide Remembrances guide, we have listed all the Remembrances available to be used.
Othercide Remembrances
In Othercide, Shards earned in missions do not get actively added to the resource pool for your current playthrough. Instead, the game expects you to start a new recollection so that those shards can become usable.
You can click on the “Next Recollection” button at any time to restart immediately and activate a Remembrance using shards.
Below we have listed the different Remembrances, their effect, and what is needed to unlock them.
Damaged Left Eyeball
Effect: Start a run with 2 memories
Cost: 0
Unlock Requirement: Finish the first mission; can be activated at no cost during your current playthrough.
Scarred Right Eyeball
Effect: Start a run with 2 powerful memories
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Attach 25 memories to skills
Mangled Brain
Effect: Start a run with 1 very powerful memory
Cost: 80
Unlock Requirement: Collect a total of 5,000 vitae
Surgery Notes
Effect: -25% vitae cost to equip memories
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Close 10 synapses
Burnt Confession
Effect: +25% vitae generated
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Close 15 synapses
Torn Letter
Effect: -25% vitae cost to equip memories
Cost: 80
Unlock Requirement: Close 20 synapses
Inscribed Brick
Effect: +100% increased drop rate for memories
Cost: 110
Unlock Requirement: Close 30 synapses
Shimmering Blood
Effect: All Daughters gain +15% max HP
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Deal a total of 10,000 damage
Red Embers
Effect: All Daughters gain +30% max HP
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Deal a total of 100,000 damage
Spark of Life
Effect: All Daughters gain +55% max HP
Cost: 80
Unlock Requirement: Deal a total of 300,000 damage
Wooden Toy
Effect: All Daughters gain +10 action points
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Complete chapter 1 of memories tab
Corroded Scissors
Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Plague Era
Sturdy Lock
Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Cellar Prison Era
Ruined Rosary
Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter
Cost: 80
Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Broken Beauty Era
Frayed Ribbon
Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter
Cost: 110
Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Despair Creation Era
Suffering Seed
Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter
Cost: 140
Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Long Nightmare Era
Preserved Heart
Effect: All Daughters gain +15% damage vs. Pestilence Cultist enemies
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Kill 50 Pestilence Cultist-type enemies
Plague Essence
Effect: All Daughters gain +30% damage vs. Pestilence Cultist enemies
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Kill 125 Pestilence Cultist-type enemies
Heart of Clay
Effect: All Daughters gain +15% damage vs. Nightmare Creature enemies
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Kill 25 Nightmare Creatures-type enemies
Nightmare Essence
Effect: All Daughters gain +30% damage vs. Nightmare Creature enemies
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Kill 100 Nightmare Creatures-type enemies
Corrupted Heart
Effect: All Daughters gain +15% damage vs. Corrupted Daughter enemies
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Kill 10 Corrupted Daughters-type enemies
Suffering Essence
Effect: All Daughters gain +30% damage vs. Corrupted Daughter enemies
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Kill 50 Corrupted Daughters-type enemies
Beaked Mask
Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 4
Cost: 30
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Surgeon boss
Heavy Key
Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 7
Cost: 50
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Deacon boss
Broken Music Box
Effect: +25% increased XP gain
Cost: 80
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Maid boss
Twisted Mask
Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 10
Cost: 110
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Child boss
Suffering Parasite
Effect: +50% increased XP gain
Cost: 140
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Nucleus boss
Buried Gear
Effect: Skip an Era
Cost: 100
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Surgeon boss
Clock Key
Effect: Skip an Era
Cost: 100
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Deacon boss
Melting Clock
Effect: Skip an Era
Cost: 100
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Maid boss
Nodule
Effect: Skip an Era
Cost: 100
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Child boss
Flower of Paradise
Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 15
Cost: 70
Unlock Requirement: Kill the Suffering boss