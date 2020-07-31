Othercide Remembrances Unlock Guide

In Othercide, you can collect different shards while playing and completing missions. These shards can then be used to activate Remembrances. Remembrances are helpful boosts and perks which you unlock while playing. In this Othercide Remembrances guide, we have listed all the Remembrances available to be used.

Othercide Remembrances

In Othercide, Shards earned in missions do not get actively added to the resource pool for your current playthrough. Instead, the game expects you to start a new recollection so that those shards can become usable.

You can click on the “Next Recollection” button at any time to restart immediately and activate a Remembrance using shards.

Below we have listed the different Remembrances, their effect, and what is needed to unlock them.

Damaged Left Eyeball

Effect: Start a run with 2 memories

Cost: 0

Unlock Requirement: Finish the first mission; can be activated at no cost during your current playthrough.

Scarred Right Eyeball

Effect: Start a run with 2 powerful memories

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Attach 25 memories to skills

Mangled Brain

Effect: Start a run with 1 very powerful memory

Cost: 80

Unlock Requirement: Collect a total of 5,000 vitae

Surgery Notes

Effect: -25% vitae cost to equip memories

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Close 10 synapses

Burnt Confession

Effect: +25% vitae generated

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Close 15 synapses

Torn Letter

Effect: -25% vitae cost to equip memories

Cost: 80

Unlock Requirement: Close 20 synapses

Inscribed Brick

Effect: +100% increased drop rate for memories

Cost: 110

Unlock Requirement: Close 30 synapses

Shimmering Blood

Effect: All Daughters gain +15% max HP

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Deal a total of 10,000 damage

Red Embers

Effect: All Daughters gain +30% max HP

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Deal a total of 100,000 damage

Spark of Life

Effect: All Daughters gain +55% max HP

Cost: 80

Unlock Requirement: Deal a total of 300,000 damage

Wooden Toy

Effect: All Daughters gain +10 action points

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Complete chapter 1 of memories tab

Corroded Scissors

Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Plague Era

Sturdy Lock

Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Cellar Prison Era

Ruined Rosary

Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter

Cost: 80

Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Broken Beauty Era

Frayed Ribbon

Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter

Cost: 110

Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Despair Creation Era

Suffering Seed

Effect: Allows you to resurrect a fallen Daughter

Cost: 140

Unlock Requirement: Discover the boss of the Long Nightmare Era

Preserved Heart

Effect: All Daughters gain +15% damage vs. Pestilence Cultist enemies

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Kill 50 Pestilence Cultist-type enemies

Plague Essence

Effect: All Daughters gain +30% damage vs. Pestilence Cultist enemies

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Kill 125 Pestilence Cultist-type enemies

Heart of Clay

Effect: All Daughters gain +15% damage vs. Nightmare Creature enemies

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Kill 25 Nightmare Creatures-type enemies

Nightmare Essence

Effect: All Daughters gain +30% damage vs. Nightmare Creature enemies

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Kill 100 Nightmare Creatures-type enemies

Corrupted Heart

Effect: All Daughters gain +15% damage vs. Corrupted Daughter enemies

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Kill 10 Corrupted Daughters-type enemies

Suffering Essence

Effect: All Daughters gain +30% damage vs. Corrupted Daughter enemies

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Kill 50 Corrupted Daughters-type enemies

Beaked Mask

Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 4

Cost: 30

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Surgeon boss

Heavy Key

Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 7

Cost: 50

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Deacon boss

Broken Music Box

Effect: +25% increased XP gain

Cost: 80

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Maid boss

Twisted Mask

Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 10

Cost: 110

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Child boss

Suffering Parasite

Effect: +50% increased XP gain

Cost: 140

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Nucleus boss

Buried Gear

Effect: Skip an Era

Cost: 100

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Surgeon boss

Clock Key

Effect: Skip an Era

Cost: 100

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Deacon boss

Melting Clock

Effect: Skip an Era

Cost: 100

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Maid boss

Nodule

Effect: Skip an Era

Cost: 100

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Child boss

Flower of Paradise

Effect: All newborn Daughters start at level 15

Cost: 70

Unlock Requirement: Kill the Suffering boss