Leak Says Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Be Free, Run At 120 FPS

A leak from the website of toy retailer Smyth Toys has apparently let slip that Halo Infinite multiplayer will not only be free to play, but will also run at 120 frames per second. If it turns out to be true, it might prove at least one rumor that’s been circulating the past few weeks true.

Of course, nothing is proven from this, and Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat says it only makes sense if Microsoft plans to do away with the Xbox Live Gold plan, at least on free to play games. We’ll just have to see if Microsoft actually confirms it.

Halo Infinite has proven to be something of a confusing beast for the Xbox fanbase, apparently being open-world with no multiplayer to speak of, though rumors have said that the game’s multiplayer will be a standalone game that is free to play similarly to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Smyth Toys saying that Halo Infinite multiplayer will also be running at 120 FPS is another big question mark. While the Xbox Series X has been touted to be extremely powerful, equivalent to current PCs, such a high framerate seems a bit much for consoles.

A significant faction of players was left unimpressed with the Halo Infinite gameplay that we got during the Xbox Games Showcase last week, criticizing what they saw as bland environments and poor graphics (despite assertions that the demo came from an old and by now far-behind build).

Only time will tell if this leak turns out to be true, but considering we’re getting closer and closer to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, and Halo Infinite is likely to be a launch title for the console, we’ll hopefully hear of Halo Infinite multiplayer plans in the next few months.

However it comes out, you’ll be able to play Halo Infinite on the Xbox Series, PC, and Xbox One when it releases later this year.