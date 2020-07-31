Fake Cyberpunk 2077 Beta Emails Being Sent Out, Do Not Open Them

As excited as many gamers are to be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases in September, CD Projekt RED is still urging fans to err on the side of caution, especially considering that recently, emails about a fake Cyberpunk 2077 beta have been showing up in inboxes of certain people.

CD Projekt RED took to Twitter to deliver a warning about these emails, warning both normal gamers and content creators that the studio will never contact you through a third party such as an “ad agency”. If CDPR contacts you, it will always be through the official cdprojektred.com email address.

It’s likely that these fake emails are intended to get sensitive information from the recipients, likely bank information, social security numbers, and more that might cause financial or social ruin in some way, shape, or form, making it all the more important you don’t acknowledge them or click on anything they send you.

These fake Cyberpunk 2077 beta emails are only one of multiple different ways that scammers attempt to get you to give them sensitive information, normally using graphics that look like they’re from Apple, Amazon, or some other entity you’ve recently purchased from.

CD Projekt RED has outright said that there won’t even be a real Cyberpunk 2077 beta before the game releases, and this especially rings true since they’ve never had a beta for any of their games before except those that actually have online play, such as the Gwent card game.

Cyberpunk 2077, despite being advertised to have a multiplayer component, has had that component indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus, so whatever fake Cyberpunk 2077 beta the emails are advertising, it’s nothing related to that.

Either way, if CD Projekt RED says something about Cyberpunk 2077 is fake, then it most definitely is, so if you don’t get an email from cdprojektred.com that talks about getting early access to the game, ignore it. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on November 19 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, with next-gen versions coming later.