Hitman 3 Director Teases New Camera Item With “Cool Functions,” A Photo Mode?

Hitman 3 will feature new improvements and upgrades that are designed to be carried forth into the levels brought over from the previous two games.

Speaking with the official PlayStation Magazine for the latest issue, creative director Mattias Engström stated that there will be new assassination techniques as well as new items. For the latter, he mentioned a new camera item without going into any details. The only thing Engström noted was that players will be able to take the new camera to locations from the older Hitman games but only Hitman 3 will allow players to make the most use out of the mysterious item.

One great example of how new items in Hitman 3 can be used across all three games is our new camera. You can take it with you back to the locations from Hitman 1 and 2 – but it will have some really unique and cool functions that are only possible in Hitman 3 locations.

Hitman 3 will serve as an assassination hub, allowing players to import levels and missions from Hitman and Hitman 2. The improvements and upgrades for Hitman 3, including those made to gameplay, will be available across the board. In that light, the said camera item could be just about anything.

The confusion arises from the way Engström refers to it as an item. The camera could possibly be a dedicated photo mode for Hitman 3 and the mentioned “unique and cool functions” could be the freedom for players to capture their assassinations as the way they want.

Elsewhere in the interview, Engström praised PlayStation 5 for opening new possibilities in Hitman 3. He noted that the hardware capabilities of the next-generation console have allowed developer IO Interactive to push aspects like environments and lighting to their limits. He also pointed out that lightning-fast solid-state drive makes PlayStation 5 “the perfect home” for the concluding Hitman trilogy.

Hitman 3 will be the final installment in the World of Assassination trilogy. The new game will be releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia somewhere in January 2021.