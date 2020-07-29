When is Phantasy Star Online 2 Releasing on Steam?

A Phantasy Star Online 2 Steam page has finally appeared on the actual Steam marketplace, signaling to gamers eagerly awaiting the game’s arrival on Steam that the wait is nearly over. Previously, PSO2 could only be bought on the Microsoft Windows Store, which isn’t optimal for many in the PC gaming crowd.

Phantasy Star Online 2 originally came to the West back in May of this year, and on the Microsoft Store gained a great deal of criticism for a large number of bugs and issues that players had attempting to get the game to even run. While those have since been mostly ironed out with patches, the question of whether the game would come to Steam or not still remained.

Now, thankfully, the reveal that there will be a Steam release of the game on August 5 has assuaged those fears. Hopefully the version of Phantasy Star Online 2 that we’ll be getting on Steam actually runs well at the beginning, since the various patches for the Microsoft store have already ironed out many issues.

Sega, the game’s publisher, appears to have big plans for the game, especially since at the Xbox Games Showcase they announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, a standalone MMO that will exist alongside the original PSO2 game.

They’ve also already put up a roadmap that tells how they will go about catching the Western version up to the original Japanese version. Phantasy Star Online 2 originally came out in 2012 in Japan, so the Western version has a bit of catching up to do before the two can really be seen as being in the same spot.

While you can already play Phantasy Star Online 2 on the Xbox One and Playstation 4, if you’re less comfortable playing those kinds of games with a controller, and have been turned off by the Microsoft Windows Store version of the game, all you have to do is wait a few more games until August 5.