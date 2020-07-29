Grounded The Mysterious Machine Walkthrough

In Grounded, your first quest will ask of you to fix the Mysterious Machine by taking care of a few of the lasers. Two out of three lasers are not functioning as intended. In this Grounded Mysterious Machine Walkthrough, we have created a step-by-step guide so you can fix both of the lasers and be on your merry way.

Grounded The Mysterious Machine

The Mysterious Machine

Interact with the Mysterious Machine’s power button on top and activate it. Three lasers will start emitting from the machine, two of which aren’t exactly working as they should be.

Unblock the Obstructed Laser

The laser is being obstructed by a grass blade. To chop this down, you’re going to have to craft yourself an axe. What do you need to craft an axe, you may ask?

3 Sprigs

2 Pebblets

1 Woven Fiber

Sprigs and Pebblets can be found lying around you. Woven Fiber can be crafted by using Plant Fiber (Found by harvesting small plants around you). After you have the items, make your first axe!

Chop down the grass blade to clear the obstruction.

Find whatever is Weakening one of the Lasers

Trying to fix the second laser is a bit more problematic. Prior to stepping foot on this journey, we would recommend you craft a spear. The pebblet spear can be crafted by using

2 Sprigs

3 Plant Fibers

1 Pebblet

Craft a torch as well, for the dark underground

2 Sprigs

1 Sap

2 Woven Fiber

3 Dry Grass Chunks

Craft the torch, and head down to the exposed wire which is being chewed on by Mites. The Lawn Mites can get extremely overwhelming, so take your time going through this section.

Once you’ve taken care of the issue, head back to the surface and return to the Mysterious Machine to power it up!