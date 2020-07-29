Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Is Available On PSN For Free

Several months after the game was originally released on the Playstation 4 as a timed exclusive, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster is available on the Playstation Store right now for free as part of the August Playstation Plus games. This is alongside Fall Guys: Infinite Knockout, coming August 4.

The remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came out on April 1 as a timed exclusive on the Playstation 4 until April 30. Now, taking part in what is a fairly sizable lineup of good Playstation Plus games the past few months, Playstation Plus owners can download the game completely for free.

Fall Guys is a completely new game that will be hitting Playstation Plus as soon as it’s released. Taking shape as an enormous party game, 60 players will be stuffed into a single competition to find out who is the best, sort of like Mario Party but entirely minigames and with player count exponentially multiplied.

Despite the Modern Warfare 2 Remaster and Fall Guys both coming out on different dates, both games will be available for free through the entire month of August, up until August 31. So if you’ve been wanting to see how Modern Warfare 2 looks on a Playstation 4, now’s your best opportunity if you haven’t gotten the game yet.

Of course, Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t have multiplayer, either, as Activision is still focused on bringing classic multiplayer maps from the original Modern Warfare games over to the 2019 Modern Warfare (though rumors have said otherwise).

But, if you’re one of those rarities that actually plays FPS games for the story (what little there is), the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster is here for you. With grand set pieces and an action-filled plot, it’s sure to be a great way to kill a few hours.

Once again, both Modern Warfare 2 and Fall Guys will be available until August 31, though Fall Guys again won’t be coming out until August 4. There’s been no word on a Modern Warfare 3 Remaster yet either, though with the success of the first two we may see something about it from Activision in the near future.