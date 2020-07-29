Our guide on Best Crosshair Settings for Valorant is a thorough outlook of the best possible in-game adjustments that you can do with your crosshair.

Apart from that, we will also be sharing with you the crosshair settings of some of the finest players of this competitive FPS.

Best Crosshair Settings for Valorant

The competitive aspect of FPS games like Valorant is pretty appealing. However, competing at the highest level requires you to have a precise and error-free aim which means you need to do everything that you can to make that happen.

First things first, make sure that you tweak the color of your crosshair according to different maps.

What it means is that the color of your crosshair should contrast with whichever the background you’re aiming at so that it is easily visible to you.

If changing the color in accordance with the background doesn’t work for you, try enabling the outlines. That should definitely do the trick.

You should make sure that your crosshair is as small and as simple as possible so that it doesn’t block any more of the view than it has to.

Furthermore, do not enable the Firing error and Movement error. Though enabling these two options help you in judging your accuracy, they can seriously impact your reflexes and cause you to lose focus on the opponent.

What happens is that these two options cause your crosshair to become dynamic so whenever you move or shoot, it shakes.

As a result, you may face a small delay in shooting and your Muscle memory which is concerned with your reflexes may be compromised.

While it’s quite possible that you may get used to the dynamic version of the crosshair, it is recommended that you play with a fixed crosshair by keeping the Firing error and Movement error options disabled.

Settings of Professionals and Streamers

A million-dollar question that may pop up in your mind now is how do the professional players from the world of Valorant like to keep their crosshairs.

As you will find out below, the settings of their crosshairs are quite similar to the ones we mentioned above.

Brax Crosshair Settings

Color White Outlines Off Center Dot Off Movement/Firing Error Off Outer Lines Null Inner Lines Opacity – 1

Length – 6

Thickness – 2

Offset – 2

Shroud Crosshair Settings

Color Cyan Outlines On Opacity – 1

Thickness – 1 Center Dot Off Movement/Firing Error Off Outer Lines Null Inner Lines On Opacity – 1

Length – 8

Thickness – 3

Offset – 6

Summit1G Crosshair Settings

Color Green Outlines On Center Dot Off Movement/Firing Error On Outer Lines Null Inner Lines On Opacity – 1

Length – 5

Thickness – 2

Offset – 2

This is all we have for our Valorant Crosshair Guide. Happy Fragging!