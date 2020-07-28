Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes Bundled With Spider-Man PS4 Remastered

Recently confirmed to be a standalone expansion, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will apparently come bearing more gifts on PlayStation 5.

According to the latest issue of Game Informer magazine, the original Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 is being remastered (via Reddit) by developer Insomniac Games to “take full advantage” of PlayStation 5. While yet to be officially announced, the remastered version of the original will reportedly be bundled with Spider-Man: Miles Morales into a single next-generation web-crawling package.

Miles Morales is not a sequel in the traditional sense given that it comes with a remastered version that takes full advantage of Insomniac’s Spider-Man PS5 hardware.

Insomniac Games would have to improve New York City for Miles Morales on PlayStation 5 regardless. Hence, it makes sense for the developer to use the same improvements for the original Spider-Man version as well. The only question now is the pricing. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been said to be standalone, meaning that players will not require the ownership of the original game. However, if Insomniac Games is working on a bundle, players may have to pay for the next-generation version anyway. That is unless Sony Interactive Entertainment will be offering different kinds of bundles.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be releasing for PlayStation 5 around the holiday season at the end of the year and looks bent on being a launch title. Insomniac Games was strongly speculated to be working on a next-generation sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 original for the past couple of years. The upcoming expansion, though, is not that sequel. Spider-Man 2 or whatever the sequel gets called in the end is probably still in the works but will be announced once Miles Morales has done his job.

Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 featured Morales as a playable character who got bit by a radioactive spider in the end. Hence, setting up a premise for a potential sequel. For those unaware, Morales became Spider-Man following the death of Parker in Ultimate Marvel, a separate comic book series that delved into an alternate timeline.