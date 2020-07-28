Injustice 3 Might Be Announced Soon

It was being expected for a while now but the coming months may potentially see developer NetherRealm Studios officially announce Injustice 3.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, comic book writer Tom Taylor shared a couple of images that tease the return of the Injustice comic book series for a third run. Taylor was behind the existing tie-in comics for the first two Injustice runs, which were released digitally ahead of their games before expanding to print down the road. Hence, an upcoming third run naturally means that NetherRealm Studios is getting ready to announce Injustice 3.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is reportedly planning several announcements for the DC FanDome event in late August. That would be the perfect stage and opportunity for either the publisher or developer to announce Injustice 3—both the comic book series and game.

NetherRealm Studios has normally followed a four-year cycle between each game, meaning that Injustice 3 should be releasing somewhere in 2021. The developer is also already done with Mortal Kombat 11 with the recent Aftermath expansion. Unless there has been a brand new project in the works, all focus should be on driving Injustice 3 forward from here on.

The DC FanDome event will be taking place on August 22. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is expected to reveal the long rumored “big-budgeted” and “open-world” Harry Potter role-playing game as well.