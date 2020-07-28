Call Of Duty: Warzone Dev Asks Hacker With 45,000 Kills Not To Hack

Call of Duty: Warzone has no anti-cheat of any sort. Whatever security measures developer Infinity Ward has running in the background have done nothing to stop cheaters and hackers from ruining the game for millions of other players.

In an announcement from last week, Infinity Ward reiterated that “cheating will not be tolerated” and that “more ban-waves are coming” for Warzone. The developer also dropped a formal request to “please do not use unauthorized third-party software” that include wallhacks and aimbots.

This is not the first time that Infinity Ward has vowed to initiative a crackdown on all cheaters and hackers. The developer has provided similar updates ever since Warzone was launched nearly six months ago, often when the community makes a lot of noise over the rubbish anti-cheat. As such, the latest batch of assurances from Infinity Ward come at a time when the cheating and hacking in Warzone have peaked to new heights or lows for that matter.

The following image is of the leaderboards to show the best players of Warzone worldwide. “GunnaGetBan” sits in the top three at the time of writing, having racked up 45,000 kills with an inhumane ratio of 37.50 that averages 45 kills per match. A few rungs below sits another player with almost 40,000 kills and a ratio of 26.74 that averages 36 kills per match. These two are the best cheaters or hackers in Warzone across the world right now, and the list does not stop just there. There are a number of other players with similar inhumane stats that are right there in the open. Their achievements and ranks clearly say that they have been playing for a long time and without any repercussions.

Hence, when Infinity Ward publicly requests cheaters and hackers to not cheat and hack in Warzone, the developer is speaking directly to players such as the ones mentioned above. What exactly is stopping the developer from issuing automatic bans to anyone with stats such as those? What exactly is stopping the developer from ending cross-play so that at least the console players can play in peace? With the next Call of Duty: Black Ops inbound, it also has to be asked just how exactly Infinity Ward figured out during the development of Modern Warfare and Warzone that the current anti-cheat would suffice?

There was a moment of hope a few months ago when Infinity Ward attached a two-factor authentication system where new PC players must verify themselves through a working phone number before being allowed to play. Considering the current status of the game, that system has clearly failed.

The situation has grown so bad that some of the clean players are creating new Warzone accounts just to escape skill-based matchmaking since cheaters and hackers will be placed in higher skilled lobbies, not lobbies where players are playing their first dozen or so matches.

Something to ponder on is that cheaters and hackers took Warzone hostage in the same month when the game was launched. Warzone is still a hostage as Infinity Ward prepares to launch season five in the next couple of weeks.