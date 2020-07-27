Playstation 5 Expected To Sell 120M Units In The Span of 5 Years

Sony Interactive Entertainment is on time with the launch of Playstation 5 and the unit sales expectations are already running wild. A supplier expects the console to sell at least 120 million pieces in the next 5 years.

Looking at the history of Playstation, there’s a clear pattern as to how popular the brand is. Each console has 6 to 7 years to its lifecycle and each one has sold 80 to 155 million units during that time. DigiTimes reports that Playstation 5 will sell more than 120 million units during its lifecycle. The statement reads:

Sony’s new-generation PS5 game console shipments are estimated to reach at least 120 million units in the next five years after launch in fourth-quarter 2020, roughly double those for Microsoft’s Xbox series X, according to sources of its backend supply chain in Taiwan.

The life cycle for household game consoles may be shortened to five years from 6-7 years, and PS5 shipments may challenge 120-170 million units when its 5-year cycle expires, compared to 110 million units registered to date for PS4 launched in November 2013, the sources said, adding that Sony has recently boosted its PS5 shipment estimate for 2020 to near 10 million units.

The predicted Playstation 5 unit sales numbers don’t come as a surprise. The video games industry is on its rise during the last years. This means that more and more households are choosing to add consoles to their entertainment regime. In addition, SIE has announced a huge variety of new titles coming to Playstation 5, including a new Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, and a new Ratchet and Clank game. All these will further support the console.

We still don’t know the release date and price of Playstation 5. However, we shall know the exact date in the next few months as the console is expected to be out in stores before the end of 2020. It will be interesting to see if the first week sales will be as impressive as those of its predecessors.