Hideo Kojima & Junji Ito In Talks For A Horror Game

Hideo Kojima has been rumored to be drawing out plans for a horror game ever since Death Stranding was released for PlayStation 4 last year. What was unknown though was that the Metal Gear creator wants one of the most prolific horror mangakas out there to join him for the project.

While being interviewed at the recent Comic-Con 2020 convention in San Diego, renowned Japanese horror master Junji Ito revealed (via Comic Book) that Kojima has “invited” him to work on a “horror-based game” but that there are no further details to share right now. Ito also implied that he would gladly accept the invitation should Kojima decide to go through with his horror project.

I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet.

Before his exit from Konami, Kojima was working on Silent Hills. However, his relation with the game ended right after he released the experimental P.T. demo on PlayStation Network. Ito was developing concept art for Silent Hills at the time. Hence, both of them continuing their horror ventures would not be surprising.

That being said, fans should not expect Kojima and Ito to revive Silent Hills since Konami holds all rights to that franchise. There have been a few weak rumors about Sony Interactive Entertainment patching up Kojima and Konami so that they can work together. However, the easier and likely step would be to start anew. Whatever Kojima and Ito decide to work on will probably be different from Silent Hills. It also goes without saying that fans will not be dissapointed.