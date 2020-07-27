Halo Infinite Dev Clarifies Split-Screen & Co-Op Support

343 Industries has provided clarification for how the single-player campaign of Halo Infinite will support split-screen and online cooperative play.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, head of design Jerry Hook noted (via Pure Xbox) that there have been a few reports about Halo Infinite featuring a four-player split-screen mode for the campaign. That is not entirely true. Hook clarified that players will be able to play the single-player campaign of Halo Infinite in either a two-player split-screen mode or a four-player online co-op mode.

Hey everyone I saw some reports of campaign supporting 4 player Split screen for campaign and just want to correct. Halo Infinite will be supporting 2 player split screen and 4 player online co-op for campaign. Sorry about the confusion. #haloinfinte — jerry hook (@hookscourt) July 25, 2020

The most recent mainline Halo 5 installment was released without split-screen functionality. Hence, 343 Industries bringing back the mode for Halo Infinite will surely be appreciated by fans worldwide.

Other clarifications that have been made about the game as of late involves the in-game world. Halo Infinite has been rumored to feature an open-world. While the developer is yet to confirm those rumors, Microsoft has gone ahead to state that the upcoming sequel will be larger than both Halo 4 and 5 combined. Note that both mentioned installments were fairly large themselves. Hence, it is clear that the return of Master Chief will be with a significant amount of scale.

Elsewhere, 343 Industries has been spotted to be hiring for a new project set in the Halo universe. While no details are available at the time of writing, the mysterious new project could perhaps be a spin-off since working on a follow-up to Halo Infinite right now would be too soon. Both Microsoft and 343 Industries have repeatedly stated that there are a lot of untold stories in the Halo universe. Utilizing the full power of Xbox Series X could potentially help the developer branch out to flex creativity in presenting a new Halo experience.