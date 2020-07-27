Cyberpunk 2077 Team Root for The Last of Us 2 As Game of the Year

This year will be a tough one for high profile video game releases. Several titles are strong contenders for the title of Game of the Year including Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us 2. This is a fair fight though as Cyberpunk 2077 roots for Naughty Dog’s title too.

During a recent debate on Twitter, a user said that The Last of Us 2 should win the Game of the Year title instead of Cyberpunk. As a response, a Cyberpunk admin on Twitter replies “That’s fine. They have our vote!”. This doesn’t come as a surprise since CD Projekt RED does have an active and particularly friendly approach on social networks and as a team, they don’t strike as super competitive ones.

For what it’s worth, Cyberpunk 2077 is still a couple of months away from releasing and its success is pretty much certain all things considered.

In reality, the industry has stood tall against all types of hate and rage against The Last of Us 2. Beyond everything though, people know that TLOU2 is a great game and it’s worth the spotlight it gets.

Apart from The Last of Us 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are also strong options for Game of the Year. It all comes down to which game is the most complete experience.

The Last of Us 2 is available exclusively on Playstation 4 right now with Playstation 5 support coming later this year when the console launches. As for CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, it releases on November 19th, 2020 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC with next-gen version also launching alongside Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

The Game of the Year award is an award to the game with the most awards won through the year. Most of those rewards, including The Game Awards will be coming during this winter.