Carrion DNA Abilities Locations Guide

Carrion has you step into the shoes of a parasitic entity as it feeds off of the scientists present within the facility. Your powers grow stronger with each organism you consume, along with the DNA you integrate into your lifeform. This Carrion DNA Locations guide will help you in locating every DNA cylinder found within the premises of the facility.

Carrion DNA Abilities Locations

Having acquired the following DNA cylinders will grant you various abilities that you can switch around using Containment Units in the game.

Main Story DNAs

Arachnoptysis

Location: Military Junkyard

Shoot a cobweb to trap your enemies, or to activate levers through openings. Only usable in your smaller form.

Xiphorrhea

Location: Uranium Mines

Be able to turn into a larger hump of biomass and gain greater strength. Smash through walls, vent covers, and enemies.

Photokinesis

Location: Botanical Gardens

Go invisible, allowing you to move past lasers undetected.

Hydrophilia

Location: Leviathan Reef Base

Change yourself into a swarm of worms and be able to swim through smaller areas, you didn’t have access to previously.

Parasitism

Location: Relith Science HQ

Take control of your enemies.

Acanthosis

Location: Leviathan Reef Base – Bridge

Grow hundreds of deadly Keratin spikes while in the medium monster size.

Harpagorrhea

Location: Nuclear Power Plant

Pull objects by using harpoons. Only useable in the largest form.

Keratosis

Location: Armored Warfare Facility

Harden your outer lair, consequently taking less damage from all sources. Useable in the largest form only.

Parasitism

Location: BSL-4 Research Ward

Be able to turn into a human.

Hidden DNAs

Echo Location

Location: Hazardous Waste Landfill

The glowing diamond symbol on the wall just above the shielded guards. Head into the room, and you’ll discover Containment Unit No. 1, which allows you to use Echo Location and find bodies that can still be consumed.

Polycheiria 1

Location: Frontier

The second Containment Unit can be found in the Frontier. Grow a second tentacle with Polycheiria.

Polycheiria 2

Location: Bunker

Containment Unit No. 9 is found towards the Bunker in Frontier. Grow a third tentacle.

Electrosis 1

Location: Uranium Mines

Containment Unit No. 3 allows you to store more energy.

Electrosis 2

Location: Relith Science HQ

The 7th Containment Unit is found in Relith Science HQ and allows you to store more energy for discharge.

Electrosis 3

Location: Nuclear Power Plant

Found in the Nuclear Power Plant, and allows you to store even more energy prior to discharging.

Electrosis 4

Location: Armored Warfare Facility

The 8th Containment Unit contains the final upgrade for your electrical energy and allows you to store a large amount of charge before you discharge.

Pyrophilia

Location: Botanical Gardens

Containment Unit No. 4 is found in the Botanical Gardens and increases your fire resistance.

Pyrophilia 2

Location: Leviathan Reef Base

Fifth Containment Unit is found in the Leviathan Reef Base and maximizes your fire resistance making flamethrower enemies a lot easier to deal with.