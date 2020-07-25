Carrion Containment Unit Locations Guide

In Carrion, you can collect containment units that help unlock different skills and passive abilities. Each level in carrion contains a Containment Unit to find and open. Carrion Containment Units can be accessed at any point in the game, meaning that if you missed one in a previous level, you can still go back and get.

Carrion Containment Unit Locations

In this guide, we have listed all the Containment Unit locations present in Carrion. There is a total of 9 containment units to be unlocked.

Containment Unit #1

This containment unit can be found in the Hazardous Waste Landfill. It can be found after you have grabbed the second hive and are heading to the exit.

Clear the two guards in the hallway and then go to the door to get the containment unit. This will unlock the ‘Echo Location’ ability.

Containment Unit #2

This containment unit can be found in the Frontier region. You can try to unlock this container before or after completing the Bunker mission.

The Containment Unit will be towards the entrance of BSL-4 Research Ward. You will need to have Xiphorrhea ability, which allows you to break through wooden barricades.

Break the wooden blocking at the entrance near the fan and then enter the room.

Inside the room, you will find the containment unit which will unlock the Polycheiria passive. It allows you to grow a second prehensile tentacle.

Containment Unit #3

This containment unit is present in the Uranium Mines. You need to have “Xiphorrhea”, “Photokinesis”, and “Hydrophilia” abilities unlocked in order to access the location where this containment unit is present. The unit is present after the first hive.

Use Xiphorrhea to break the wooden barrier. Now swim down into the room by using Hydrophilia. Once inside pull the switch then use “Photokinesis” to avoid the lasers. Regenerate this ability by staying still.

Unlocking this container will reward you with the “Electrosis” ability.

Containment Unit #4

This containment unit can be found in the Botanical Gardens area. On the left of first hive, a shield guard is patrolling in the room.

The containment unit can be accessed through this room. To get to the door, you need the “Parasitism” ability.

Use the ability to control the guard and open the door. Now switch back and go to the containment unit.

You will need to solve a puzzle to unlock the containment unit. To complete the puzzle, you need to use the guard from the previous room to reach the switch in the left corner.

Completing this will award you the “Pyrophilia” passive ability. It increases your fire resistance.

Containment Unit #5

This containment unit is present in the Leviathan Reef Base. You need Hydrophilia, Harpagorrhea, and Keratosis abilities.

Access the Reef base using Hydrophilia ability. Once inside, use the Harpagorrhea ability on the tube blocking the pipe to the right.

Now go through the tube then complete the water section using Keratosis to avoid the explosives. Unlocking this container will award you the “Pyrophilia” passive ability. It increases your fire resistance.

Containment Unit #6

This containment unit can be found in the Relith Science Headquarters. The containment unit is present near the exit of Relith Science HQ.

You will need to have the “Harpagorrehea” ability to access this location. Clear the blockage and then deposit biomass outside then go into the Containment Unit.

Inside the containment unit, go through the door and pull the switch which will make the laser appear.

Use invisibility to go through the lasers. On the left side, there is another lever. Pull it down so it opens the gate above the water.

Now head back to where you deposited biomass and grab it. Bring it into the Containment Unit and drop it into the water.

Now again go through the lasers and pull the lever again so the biomass drops through the pipe into the section below.

Head down and collect the biomass so you can smash the wood to the DNA. You will be awarded Electrosis which increases your max energy level.

Containment Unit #7

This containment unit is present in the Nuclear Power Plant. Access the have in the water.

Use the “Keratosis” to go down the pipe and reach the containment unit. Inside the unit, enter the door and flip the switch to turn the laser on.

Drop biomass and then use invisibility to go through the lasers. Use mind control to take over the enemy there. Walk him so he reaches the explosive below.

Have the explosive hit him then walk to the left so it blows open the room with the DNA inside it. Go through the vent on the right to reach the DNA Electrosis.

Containment Unit #8

This containment unit can be found in the Armored Warfare Facility. The unit is located near the exit of the facility. Use Keratosis to take down the rock blocking the path.

Blow up the stone and head to the right to reach the unit. You will be awarded Electrosis which increases your max energy level.

Containment Unit #9

The final containment unit is present in the Bunker level. It is in the room with the first nuclear core. It will unlock Polycheiria passive which grows a third prehensile tentacle.