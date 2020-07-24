The Great Sea in Origami King itself doesn’t have much to do, except to get to different Islands. It does however hide many treasures and collectibles. This Paper Mario The Origami King The Great Sea guide will help you across the Great Sea and find all the Collectibles.

Paper Mario The Origami King The Great Sea

To enter the area of the Great Sea, you need to talk to the Blue Sailor Toad. He will provide you with the boat, and set sail.

The next thing you need is a map to help you navigate through the vast area. Sail into the fog and learn about getting a Sea Chart from Capt. T. Ode.

Return to town once you have collected the sea chart. Go to the museum and a cutscene will begin. The game will cut to the dock and Ode will give you the Sea Chart.

Set sail again, this time, with a Submarine in tow. This submarine will allow you to go under water and get all the secrets hidden deep within the Great Sea.

After the cut scene, Ode will teach you how to read the Sea Chart and how to use the submarine.

As far as the map is concerned, your boat is red and areas will be mapped as they are visited.

Once you are done, Sail to Bonehead Island. Use the Sea Chart to help you navigate through the fog.

Collectibles and Items

The biggest task to accomplish is to get all the treasure boxes and other collectibles in the Great sea, without any clue to their location.