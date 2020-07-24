Halo Infinite Size Is Bigger Than Halo 4 And Halo 5 Combined

Lots of questions have been coming up about Halo Infinite in the aftermath of the gameplay that was shown in the Xbox Game Showcase yesterday. Aaron Greenberg of Xbox sat down with Inside Gaming to answer a few questions, including at least one about Halo Infinite size in game terms.

According to Greenberg, the game is bigger than both Halo 4 and Halo 5 combined, and both of those games have fairly expansive environments and also bigger stories. It also had a much larger, galaxy-spanning story than the original game with the return of the Forerunners and now both Cortana and the Banished.

Considering that there have been many rumors (apparently supported by the Halo Infinite gameplay preview) that the game would be open-world in nature, it’s clear that such a size is necessary for the amount of scale that we’ll be seeing in Halo Infinite.

Halo is actually no stranger as a series to wide-open levels that could be called open-world, even if none of them reach Halo Infinite size. Halo 3: ODST, for instance, featured a large hub world that players, taking the role of the Rookie, could explore on their own.

Of course, that’s nothing compared to what we might be seeing in Halo Infinite’s open world if it does turn out to be truly open-world. We still don’t know much about the game story-wise, other than the Banished are apparently in control of the Halo and there will be no help coming from the UNSC.

We’ll hopefully be learning more about the game before the Xbox Series X releases at the end of this year, and with luck it will be more graphically impressive than what some fans are complaining about now that gameplay has actually been seen, and hopefully the Halo Infinite size that Aaron Greenberg touted is true.

Otherwise, you can watch his interview here, and otherwise wait until the game comes out for the Xbox Series X and PC later this year.