Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition Has Been Rated By ESRB

The latest of the remastered Age of Empires games, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, has now been given a rating by the ESRB. Much like its previous entries, the game has been rated T for Teen for Mild Blood and Mild Violence. There’s no word on the game’s release date, though.

Age of Empires 3 takes a little bit of a leap from the original Age of Empires games. The game takes place during the Enlightenment era as the major powers of Europe begin to colonize North America, rather than being like previous games such as Age of Empires’s ancient civilizations or the Middle Ages in Age of Empires 2.

The game also included a pair of expansion packs, one dealing with the Native American tribes that would encounter the settlers, and the other giving us three Asian civilizations in the form of Japan, China, and India. Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will likely give us all of the game’s content.

Along with all of that, we can most likely expect upgraded visuals, including resolution and framerate on par with the Definitive Editions of Age of Empires and Age of Empires 2. We may even be getting some new content, again, much like the other remastered games did.

While there’s no telling exactly what that content will be, it’s likely that developer Forgotten Empires will be working on it just as much after the game releases sometime this year. Since the game was announced all the way back in 2017, hopefully they’ve had plenty of time.

There’s no official release date for the Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, but hopefully since the game has gotten a rating by the ESRB (which you can find here, along with the explanation), an actual release date won’t be much farther behind. Either way, the game will be releasing exclusively on the PC whenever it does come out.