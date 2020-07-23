Torchlight 3 Endgame Content Sees Return Of An Old Enemy, A New Dungeon

If you were one o the many people that played Torchlight 2 when it released, now might be your best time to get into the third entry in the series, currently in Steam Early Access. A new update has given us some Torchlight 3 endgame content, including the return of an old enemy.

The enemy in question is Fazeer Shah, the all-powerful Djinn that served as a character in Torchlight 2. A century after that game, he’s finally returned and has set up a dungeon at the player’s fort, Fazeer Shah’s Dun-Djinn (just in case you thought genies didn’t have a sense of humor.)

The Dun-Djinn is a massive space that is constantly escalating in difficulty, providing bigger and more exciting challenges for any enterprising players to be able to take on. Of course, the higher the difficulty, the bigger the rewards as well.

Specifically, the way the Torchlight 3 endgame content works with players picking a series of cards at the start, which indicate the monsters, elements, and chaotic affixes that you’ll be taking on. At regular intervals throughout the dungeon, players will have to fight a boss, which will help you save your progress.

Completing each of these Torchlight 3 dungeon segments rewards players with Fame, which can be used to purchase fort upgrades, epic loot, pets, and more. The dungeon also supports party play, letting you partner up with three other adventurers to take on the dungeon together.

While Torchlight 3 isn’t being developed by the developers of Torchlight and Torchlight 2, Runic Games, Perfect World Entertainment, the publishers of Torchlight 3, and Echtra Games, the developers working on it, appear to know what to do to make Torchlight 3 endgame content consistently entertaining.

Fitting, since Echtra Games was founded by Max Schaefer, one of the co-creators of the original Torchlight. With Runic Games now dissolved, who better to get Torchlight 3 back on its feet than one of its original creators?

Torchlight 3 is currently available on Steam Early Access, so if you’ve been hoping for another good dungeon crawler to come out, you can download Torchlight 3 and take a look at Fazeer Shah’s Dun-Djinn for yourself.