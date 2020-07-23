Will STALKER 2 Release on PS4 and PS5?

Microsoft announced at its Xbox Games Showcase today that STALKER 2 would finally be happening on the Xbox Series X when that game comes out. However, its status as a “console launch exclusive” as told by the pre-trailer graphic raises questions about the STALKER 2 release, mainly if it will be for PS4 and PS5.

The STALKER games have always been PC games up until now, and exclusively PC games at that. The renowned series of first-person shooter RPGs takes place in a fancified version of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, now overrun with dangerous mutants and odd phenomena.

While the trailer for STALKER 2 did look very promising, showing off a lot of neat visuals, Xbox showing it brings up an issue for many players. The term “Console launch exclusive” likely means that the STALKER 2 release will be a timed exclusive, likely starting with the Xbox Series X and moving on to PC, PS4, and PS5 later on.

But, of course, we haven’t had any real news on the possibility of the game coming to Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 yet. As we said above, up until now STALKER has always been a game that was exclusive to the PC, so GSC Game World may not have Playstation in mind.

There’s nothing stopping them of course, but Microsoft has owned the majority of the PC gaming market for decades at this point, and it might be too much work for the studio to try and release it on a completely different console. Then again, that might also be why it’s a timed exclusive.

With the greater resources from Microsoft this time around it’s possible that we’ll hear news about a STALKER 2 release on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, but since nothing was said at the time on the Xbox Games Showcase.

However, the game’s official GSC Game World website says that it is launching on PC, and will launch “FIRST” on the Xbox Series X, leaving open a lot of wiggle room. That’s about as much evidence as we might have for a Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 launch, so we’ll just have to wait until more information about the game comes out later.

Either way, the game will be coming out in 2021 for the Xbox Series X and PC.