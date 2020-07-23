Sega May Have Just Confirmed Xbox Series X Release Date

Microsoft has only confirmed for the time being that Xbox Series X will launch worldwide during the holiday season which begins around mid-November. Sega may have just potentially narrowed down that release window to a date.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be receiving a western localized release in the coming months, having already released in Japan back in January. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was previously stated by Sega to be releasing on the same day as Xbox Series X. Hence, when the worldwide release date of the game was recently leaked for multiple platforms, anticipating fans eagerly went ahead to mark their calendars for when the next-generation Xbox successor could potentially launch.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the eighth mainline installment in the franchise, will release worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13, 2020. If the game is still intended to be part of the next-generation launch lineup, Microsoft could be eying November 13, 2020, as the date when Xbox Series X becomes available in markets worldwide, or at least in the major ones.

Take due note again that Sega has not shared an official release date for Yakuza: Like a Dragon. However, both the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store, as well as Steam, have leaked the same aforementioned release date for the game, which makes it hard to not presume that November 13, 2020, is when Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release worldwide.

It goes without saying that this should not be taken as a guarantee of when Xbox Series X will launch. The previous statements from Sega of Yakuza: Like a Dragon being a launch title for Microsoft may have been taken out of context since the game will support Smart Delivery which means that players have to only purchase Yakuza: Like a Dragon once on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X to get the other version for free.

That being said, the possibility that Xbox Series X launches on November 13, 2020, cannot be ruled out.