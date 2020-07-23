Paper Mario The Origami King Temple of Shrooms Guide

This is our walkthrough and collectibles guide for Paper Mario The Origami King Temple of Shrooms! First, we will cover the general walkthrough to take you through the Temple of Shrooms and then we will list down all the collectibles along with their locations.

Paper Mario The Origami King Temple of Shrooms

Once you enter the Temple, inside the first room will be a pair Statues on the wall, go to the southwest corner of the platform next to them.

There will be a square sand spot that can be dug by Professor Toad to reveal a magic circle.

To the north of your position go and tear down the wall to reveal a set of stairs.

Climb up each staircase after making the professor read the inscriptions, climb to the platform to open the door to your path ahead.

In the room up ahead, you need to fill the confetti hole in your path to continue onwards.

As you progress holes will start appearing in the ground as well as goombas coming to attack you.

Use the switch on the north side of the room to make the holes disappear and then deal with the remaining goombas to open the door.

In the next room, free the Toad by hammering the Scuttlebugs. Now you have to open the coffin and that requires you solve a puzzle just hit the blocks in the order northwest -> southwest -> northeast -> southeast.

Go in the west door and open the chest to find a Disk. Continue through the coffin to the path ahead.

Continue ahead until you reach a room filled with sarcophaguses and start running as they will try to crush you, then grab the Disk behind the last one that falls. After you escape successfully a new door will appear for you to continue onwards.

In the next room, find a group of 10 stakes in the west-middle area of the floor which form a five-pointed star shape. Pound each of them down to make a staircase appear.

The staircase will lead you to a room full of shy guys, defeat them all and find two more Disks to progress beyond.

After the shy guys are dealt with, continue down the staircase to the southwest and go to the coffin in the southeast corner to find another Disk.

Go to the southeast wall and hit the torch from the south side to turn the wall.

In the next room, go to the north end and hammer the north wall to the right side of the sarcophagus to make a Magic Circle appear.

Use the 1,000-Fold Arms to get the last Disk away from the sarcophagus. Now you have to go to the Dj Toad and have him play the right Disk, the fourth one.

This will make 40 faceless toads appear, go along with your boombox and collect the Toads from inside the places you already visited in the temple, there are 16 to be found.

To get the remaining 24 what you need to do is to go down to the room filled with coffins on the ground and push the lid off of the coffin with the crescent-moon symbol on it, it’s the second one in the middle row. A staircase will be revealed inside of it.

In the next room, go to the north platform and push open the coffin before fighting, as there will be Scuttlebugs waiting for you and the toads you want are stuck to the roof.

Get the Starman that comes out and use it to defeat all the Scuttlebugs. A Magic Circle will appear, use it to save all the Toads from the ceiling.

After this go back to the DJ Toad to have a well-deserved party. This will also cause a Hole punch to appear and you will have to fight it too.

After defeating Hole Punch, climb up the stairs and use the 1,000-Fold Arms to destroy the Yellow Streamer. Head up the staircase to get out of the Temple.

Collectibles

We have already mentioned the Discs and the 40 Toads in our guide above, let’s move on.

Collectible Treasure Locations

Collectible Treasure #72: In the room where you found the Toad without a face, look at the opening on the right and take note of the golden glow. Break through it and enter the room with the chest.

Collectible Treasure #73: Reach the room underneath the big spider web and look for a sand pit on the right. Dig to reveal a collectible treasure.

Not-Bottomless Hole Locations

Hole 1: In the first room.

Hole 2: In the second room on the right wall.

Hole 3: On the path on the left in the second room to find a hole in the pillar.

Hole 4: Inside the once dark hallway. It’s in the middle of the path.

Hole 5: In the same hallway on the wall just before the second turn around a corner.

Hole 6: Same hallway, it will also block your path.

Hole 7: Same hallway, this one is to the right of the Save Block.

Holes 8-9: After defeating the two mummified Paper Macho Goombas, two holes are in the walls of this room.

Holes 10-11: In the room where you found the Toad without a face, look at the opening on the right and take note of the golden glow. Break through it and enter the next room. Deal with the folded Boo and folded Scuttlebug, then patch up the two holes.

Hole 12: After seeing the spider web and moving into the next hallway, there is a hole on the wall.

Hole 13: Behind the first fallen sarcophagus.

Hole 14: At the end of the room with the falling sarcophagi.

Holes 15-17: In the room with the light tubes, patch up these three holes.

Hole 18: Go to the spinning Paper Macho Shy Guy in the bottom right corner of the dance floor room to find a hole.

Block Locations

Block 1: On the left path in the second room is a block containing a Shiny Mushroom at the end.

Block 2: After seeing the spider web and moving into the next hallway, hit the block to get a 100-Coin.

Block 3: In the room with the tube lights, look for a block with a 100-Coin inside on the left.

Block 4: In the dancefloor room find the Coin Bag inside the block on the right.

Block 5: Go to the spinning Paper Macho Shy Guy in the bottom right corner of the dance floor room to find a block containing another Coin Bag.

Block 6: After you flip the wall in the coffin room, a block will be visible for a 100 Coins.