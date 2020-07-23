Paper Mario The Origami King Club Island Guide

Club Island is a location in Paper Mario: The Origami King. This is a walkthrough for the Club island, and it includes the locations of all the Hidden Blocks, Non-Bottomless Holes and the Toad rescues.

Paper Mario The Origami King Club Island

On Club Island, you can charge your Toad Rader for 1,000 coins. You will be able to do this by talking to the Snifit who’ll be standing by a tree.

The Toad Radar helps you look for Toads in the tall grass.

There will be 4 hidden Toads on Club Island that you will have to find.

Joy Toad

You will find the first Toad at the entrance of the island, try smashing the ground right above the two stones places here. After finding the Toad, take it to the lounge area.

There will a Non-Bottomless Hole towards the southeast of Club Island’s solid-ground area, just above the tall grass.

Humor Toad

In order to find the second Toad, head to the western area of the tall grass. You will find the Humor Toad over here.

Once you’ve found the Toad, escort the Toad towards the lounge area.

Pathos Toad

For the third Toad, head southwest in the tall grass. You will find the Pathos Toad over here.

Once you’ve found the Toad, lead it towards the lounge area so that you can rescue it.

Anger Toad

As for the last Toad, heard towards the eastern part of the Island in the tall grass. Here, you will find the Anger Toad, whom you will have to lead towards the lounge area to rescue it.

On the Island, there will be a Hidden Block behind the bench located next to a tree. This location will be towards the eastern part of the statue that’s located north of the island.

Head behind the right support of the bench and use your hammer to reveal the Hidden Block.