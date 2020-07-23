Crysis Remastered Day-One Patch 1.2.0 Goes Live For Nintendo Switch

Crytek has deployed a day-one update for Crysis Remastered in preparation for when the game releases worldwide on the Nintendo Switch later today.

Most regions should have already gained access to Crysis Remastered on the hybrid console but since the release is happening in waves, some regions may be unable to play for a few additional hours. Those who have gained access though have confirmed patch 1.2.0 to be pretty small in size on the Nintendo Switch. While patch notes are not available at the time of writing, the mandatory day-one update does not appear to include any significant changes.

The Crysis franchise has for long been used as a benchmark to measure the power of any new piece of hardware in the past decade, more so in jest. When Crytek announced that Crysis Remastered would be releasing for the Nintendo Switch as well, it was only natural for the internet to bring back the old meme: “But can it run Crysis?” It turns out that despite having fair limitations, the Nintendo Switch can actually run Crysis Remastered.

According to a technical breakdown by Digital Foundry earlier in the week, players may be surprised to experience for themselves just how smooth the game runs on the hybrid console. By using dynamic resolution with temporal upscaling, Crysis Remastered manages to run at 720p on average during gameplay.

However, co-developer Saber Interactive had to make some obvious cut-backs. The texture details on materials, characters, and just about everything have been reduced to look rather blurry and muddy. Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch may not be as photorealistic as the original, but the game does make it a point for fans to get rid of the Crysis meme.

Crysis Remastered was scheduled to release first on Nintendo Switch. Crytek is yet to confirm the release dates for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There will also be next-generation versions, details of which have not been revealed.