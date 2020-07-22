World War Z Update 1.20 Is Out, Dronemaster And Crossplay

A brand new patch went live for World War Z on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With World War Z Update 1.20, you will find that this patch introduces the highly anticipated Dronemaster update with loads of new free content. Some things that stand out in this patch are that the developers added crossplay across all platforms and they added a user ban and report system into the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding World War Z Update 1.20.

New Feature: Added new “Dronemaster” specialization with its own ability, perk tree and prestige rewards.

Fixed animation issue with zombies killed by fire. General fixes: Fixed issue with Bomber blowing up instantly even when he was properly downed while vaulting or climbing (he’ll still have to finish his current animation before being downed).

In other news, Saber Interactive announced that they are already working on the development of the World War Z Switch version, its post-apocalyptic action video game, although they have not yet provided details on when it could be available on the platform of the parents of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Here you will find the complete list of all World War Z Update 1.20 patch notes. I remind you that Saber Interactive and Mad Dog Games’ World War Z released on Apr 16, 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.