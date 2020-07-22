In this Paper Mario The Origami King Spring of Rainbows guide, we have the complete Spring of Rainbows stage walkthrough for you. We will also list collectibles that can be found in this stage! This stage is a part of the Green Streamer missions.

Paper Mario The Origami King Spring of Rainbows

At the start, go back to the central area and move to the area southwest of the fountain. You will move through the Legendary Items shop and into a narrow path.

Go down the steps towards the Spring of Rainbows.

The other end of the pipe to the Spring of Rainbows is blocked, so you will have to head east and go across the narrow cliffside.

A gust of wind will blow and you will have to keep yourself from blowing by pressing B to hold onto the chain.

After arriving at the other side of the pipe, remove Olly’s tape from the pipe. Move to the center area and hammer the door-shaped wall to enter the Spring of Rainbows.

Now you will have to play the Shy Guys Finish Last minigame.

In the minigame, your goal will be to score 100 points in a total of 12 tries in a variety of brain games.

After completing the mini-game, you will enter the Spring of Rainbows. You will be faced by Bowser Jr.

If you say No, you will be able to explore the area. If you say Yes, you will be returned to Shangri-Spa right away.

At Shangri-Spa, go to Bowser’s Castle and fight the Sumo Bros. After defeating them, head north into Bowser’s Castle to end this stage!

Treasure# 1: Sudden Death Cannon

It is given to you after winning Sudden Death for the first time, in the Shy Guys Finish Last minigame.