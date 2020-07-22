Mario games always have that one bizarre aspect that’s just really unsettling. One of the weirder bosses is the Buzzy Beetle, a reanimated corpse from the dead remains of hundreds. In this Paper Mario The Origami King Buzzy Beetle boss guide, we’ll be giving you an overview of what to expect from the Beetle’s move-set.

Paper Mario The Origami King Buzzy Beetle Boss

Before you finally fight Scissors, you’re going to have to defeat the Buzzy Beetle.

Dry Bones’ Skulls

Initially, the Beetle will start throwing Dry Bones Skulls at you. Make sure there’s an adequate amount of distance between the boss and you before you smash these with the hammer. Otherwise, Buzzy will be able to simply reabsorb the paper.

Breaking the skulls will eventually reveal that it’s Kamek. At this point, Buzzy will start charging up an attack, position yourself, and prepare to dodge.

After the attack, take advantage of the opening and hold A to try and separate Kamek.

Flurry of Spells

Now you’ll be pitted against three spells fired in succession. Dodge all three to get a chance at another opening. Try to peel Kamek once again.

This will now initiate more counter-attacks from the Buzzy Beetle. At this point, he’ll be dizzy for the final time and you should be able to peel Kamek right off.

The Frenzy of a Mad Beetle

By now the boss is almost defeated, the abomination will start spinning around the room and eventually reveal its weak spot.

Strike its belly with the hammer each time you see the weak spot. Doing so thrice will finally put an end to the madness.