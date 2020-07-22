No Man’s Sky Patch 2.61 Released, Various Bug Fixes

Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with No Man’s Sky Patch 2.61, the developers released quite a few important bug fixes for the Desolation update. Something that stands out in this No Man’s Sky update is that they fixed an issue that could cause a hang during loading. Below you will some key patch notes regarding No Man’s Sky Patch 2.61.

Fixed an issue that could cause the derelict freighter interior lighting settings to turn on while on the landing pads.

Fixed an issue that could cause derelict freighter lighting settings to be applied to normal freighters.

Fixed an issue that could cause player torchlight to stutter as it moved.

Fixed a crash that could occur when system authority ships attempted to take off from an abandoned space station.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to land on abandoned space stations.

Fixed an issue that could cause Cargo Bulkheads not to be used up when adding an extra slot to a freighter.

Fixed an issue that overly inflated the complexity value of a range of base parts, causing bases to be culled incorrectly thanks to No Man’s Sky Patch 2.61.

Fixed a stutter that could occur when generating the procedural interior of a derelict freighter.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang during loading.

Introduced some Xbox-specific performance optimisations.

Introduced a number of other general optimisations.

Introduced some minor performance improvements to derelict freighter art assets.

Fixed a number of console-specific rendering crashes.

Fixed a crash related to planetary creature navigation.

In other news, despite the controversy after its launch, No Man’s Sky has always been known for its high intergalactic exploration, that allows players to discover new worlds on their space journey. But the survival simulator wants to reinvent itself and has changed slightly with its recently released update called Desolation. This is a completely new and terrifying environment that is reminiscent of the Alien story and that promises to shake up the experience known so far.

The No Man’s Sky Desolation update adds abandoned space freighters that players can explore at their own risk. They will have to carefully navigate through procedural environments looking for retrievable resources and updates for their ship. The option to explore freely joins that of doing it together with a team to spend less stress and share the benefits of the raid.

Here you will find the complete list of all No Man’s Sky Patch 2.61 patch notes. I remind you that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky released on August 9, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.