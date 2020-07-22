Eivor Can Switch Genders On The Fly In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Here’s How

Following the same path as Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will allow players to play as either a male or female protagonist named Eivor. The difference being that the new installment will give players the freedom to switch genders at will.

Recently, narrative director Darby McDevitt described how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a whole menu section dedicated to the gender swap and from where players will be able to switch their sex at any point mid-game. That process has now been uploaded online for fans to see for themselves and as said by McDevitt, changing genders will be completely on the fly and fairly easy.

DNA STREAM SELECTION This was described by Narrative Director Darby McDevitt as a new feature that ensures both male and female versions of Eivor are considered canon. The feature is backed up by new lore that upgrades the abilities of the Animus#AssassinsCreed Valhalla pic.twitter.com/SlV5Q0Bh7v — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 21, 2020

McDevitt though has also noted that both the male and female versions of Eivor will be considered canonical to the main storyline of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That feature still has to be clarified further as just how changing genders will impact the narrative of the game. Eivor, for the time being, does look to be the same character whether male or female. The changes may perhaps be minimal and subject to particular stages in the progression, or else Ubisoft has been hiding entire new dialogue trees based on the sex of Eivor.

Something else that fans might have missed lately; Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature x-ray assassinations similar to the x-ray attacks of recent Mortal Kombat installments. Eivor will be able to “trigger” these attacks to let players see the ruptured anatomy of the enemy in brutal x-ray vision.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, 2020. The game will also land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft will confirm the release dates, as well as detail any new improvements, once the next-generation consoles have launched at the end of the year.